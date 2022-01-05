Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 5, 2022

Food Closet needs soups, crackers, Helper meals
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: soups-Chunky, noodle and Ramen; crackers-saltines with individual sleeves and Helper meals with meat included-chicken, tuna and beef. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com FB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.
Town Council organizational meeting tonight
A Special Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. tonight, Jan. 5 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. in Culpeper.
The purpose of this meeting is to consider the Town Council Code of Ethics; Town Council Rules of Procedure; Vice Mayor Election, Council Committee Structure; Assignments to Authorities, Boards, and Commissions; Freedom of Information Act Training and General Orders—Filling Vacancy on Council, 2022 Council Meeting Calendar, and FY23 Budget Calendar.
Culpeper Chamber reflects on 2021
“This year, 2021, has been an amazing year at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and we have our community to thank for it. In a year where there was still uncertainty, our community responded by helping our businesses and nonprofits—by shopping locally, donating to our organizations that needed it the most and by coming together.
“From the outset of our events, we knew our neighbors were craving that personal touch—and we navigated a pandemic to do it. We hosted more than 2,500 people at CulpeperFest, donated 1,000 challenge coins to recognize and honor our first responders, donated more than $6,000 to our education community and our Young Professionals raised nearly $3,000 for the Groundworks Project.
“We love Culpeper and we hope that love was felt throughout this past year. Now, we look forward to an amazing 2022 and we are excited for what the future holds!”
Montpelier closed until Jan. 15
Due to a staffing shortage, James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County will remain closed to the public for its annual January maintenance schedule. This includes the gardens, grounds, and trails. Montpelier will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Dominion closes on $1.9 billion sale
Dominion Energy on Dec. 31 announced that it has closed the sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. in a transaction valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt.
This transaction was previously announced Oct. 5, 2021.
Questar Pipelines consists of FERC-regulated, long-term contracted transportation and underground storage assets in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado, together with related services and processing entities.