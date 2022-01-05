Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 5, 2022

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“From the outset of our events, we knew our neighbors were craving that personal touch—and we navigated a pandemic to do it. We hosted more than 2,500 people at CulpeperFest, donated 1,000 challenge coins to recognize and honor our first responders, donated more than $6,000 to our education community and our Young Professionals raised nearly $3,000 for the Groundworks Project.

“We love Culpeper and we hope that love was felt throughout this past year. Now, we look forward to an amazing 2022 and we are excited for what the future holds!”

Montpelier closed until Jan. 15

Due to a staffing shortage, James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County will remain closed to the public for its annual January maintenance schedule. This includes the gardens, grounds, and trails. Montpelier will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Dominion closes on $1.9 billion sale

Dominion Energy on Dec. 31 announced that it has closed the sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. in a transaction valued at $1.975 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt.

This transaction was previously announced Oct. 5, 2021.