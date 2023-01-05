Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 5, 2023

Emancipation Proclamation 160th anniversary

To honor the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, a Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., will host a screening of the new Netflix film, “Descendant,” at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 7.

The event is presented by the public programs department and the Robert F. Smith Explore Your Family History Center. The film documents the search and recovery of the Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the U.S. illegally carrying enslaved Africans, in Mobile, Alabama, according to a museum release.

After the film, there will be a panel discussion moderated by Elliott and featuring Margaret Brown, director; Kern Jackson, co-writer and co-producer; Veda Tunstall and Joycelyn Davis, descendants Clotilda passengers and executive producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

Admission is free, however registration is required.

“It is important that we remember the hard-fought battle for freedom and what it took to ensure freedom for all,” said Mary Elliott, curator of American slavery at the museum. “The Emancipation Proclamation did not free all enslaved people. Yet, it was foundational in the march toward freedom, and it struck a mighty blow to the system of slavery.”

On Sept. 22, 1862, Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation. In local churches, enslaved and free people awaited the midnight hour for the Emancipation Proclamation to go into effect. The occasion became known as “Watch Night.” Under his wartime authority as commander in chief, Lincoln ordered that, as of Jan. 1, 1863, all enslaved individuals in all areas still in rebellion against the United States “henceforward shall be free.”

Pastor John C. Gibbs of Philadelphia’s First African Presbyterian Church declared, “The Proclamation has gone forth, and God is saying to this nation by its legitimate constitute head, Man must be free,” according to the museum.

The Emancipation Proclamation also enabled African American men to enlist in the armed forces. The war to preserve the Union became a war to end slavery. The proclamation was limited in scope but revolutionary in its impact.

The 13th Amendment completed what free and enslaved African Americans, abolitionists and the Emancipation Proclamation set in motion. On Dec. 6, 1865, the U.S. government abolished slavery by amending the Constitution to state: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

An original signed copy of President Abraham Lincoln’s Executive Order and an original handwritten signed copy of the 13th Amendment are on display in the museum’s “Slavery and Freedom” exhibition. The Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment are two of the most important documents in the nation’s history, the museum stated.

“They helped the country fulfill the highest ideal of liberty by ensuring a more inclusive manifestation of freedom. See nmaahc.si.edu/emancipation.

Minutemen to honor native, Black soldiers

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution will be honoring the African American and Native American soldiers who fought for the colony’s freedoms from Britain 1775-1783.

The time has been planned for Saturday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m., at Yowell Meadow Park. In the event of bad weather, an alternative location will be added.

Special speaker this year will be Kay Slaughter, descendant of Culpeper Minutemen Captain Phillip Slaughter. She will speak about her ancestor, and the enslaved man, Spencer Slaughter, who traveled with him.

The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will recognize some of the descendants of Spencer Slaughter, according to chapter Historian Charles Jameson.

Greene woman makes dean’s list at Bob Jones University

Amy Heacox, a sophomore humanities major from Ruckersville, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester. Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading, according to a college release.

BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business. The university has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. “We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do,” the release stated.

East Davis Street to close for holiday decorations removal

The Town of Culpeper Light & Power Department is scheduled to remove holiday decorations and lighting along the 200 block of East Davis Street, today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

A safety work zone will require part of the road to be closed from East Street to Commerce Street. Motorists will need to take alternate routes during that time. If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.