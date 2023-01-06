Culpeper-area community briefs for Jan. 6, 2023

Robotics tourney

Saturday at CTEC

Culpeper Robotics will host a VEX Robotics IQ Tournament 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Jan. 7 at Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Culpeper Robotics is a non-profit educational program that offers students from all educational backgrounds, including public, private and home-school, the opportunity to learn principles of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) subjects through the use of vexrobotics.com.

Teams are student led with adults mentoring through the design, build, programming and competing stages. The IQ teams consist of children in grades 4th-7th grade. Spectators are welcome to attend.

Volunteer tax preparers being recruited

It’s that time of year again—Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is recruiting helpers for tax season.

This year, VITA program hopes to hold in-person sites in Culpeper County, Shenandoah County, Buchanan County and the City of Bristol.

Hours of operation will depend on the number of volunteers and availability. Virtual VITA on Zoom will also be available to accommodate those who cannot visit in person.

Volunteers are needed through April to help community members file tax returns, with a time commitment of three to five hours, once or twice a week. Tax preparers and screeners should have experience preparing a tax return.

No experience necessary for translators and greeters. Classroom and/or online training runs through January. All tax preparers must pass an IRS certification test. For information about VITA or to register as a volunteer, contact volunteer@peopleinc.net or 276/619-2235. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance provides free tax preparation services to qualifying individuals and families.

Lifespire senior community gets top rating

The Glebe, a Lifespire of Virginia retirement community in Daleville, has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term and long-term care for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report.

“We strive to provide the highest level of care for all of our residents at The Glebe,” said Executive Director, Ellen D’Ardenne. “We are proud to have achieved the high performing ranking in both short-term and long-term care and we credit that to the hard-working team members at our community.”

For 2022-23, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on care, safety, infection rates, staffing and health inspections. For the first time, The Best Nursing Homes ratings feature new measures on weekend staffing and on infection rates that led to hospitalizations.

“Choosing the right nursing home based on care needs and comfort is a critical decision for prospective residents and their families,” said Zach Adams, Health Data Engineer at U.S. News. “The best Nursing Homes ratings highlight nursing homes that excel in short-term rehabilitation and long-term care needs.”

Best Nursing Homes ratings factor data such as resident care, safety and outcomes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

LifeSpire, based in Glen Allen, is a nonprofit organization serving seniors since 1945. The LifeSpire family includes five life plan communities—Lakewood in Richmond, The Chesapeake in Newport News, The Culpeper in Culpeper, The Summit in Lynchburg and The Glebe in Daleville. LifeSpire serves more than 1,400 residents and employs nearly 1,100 team members.

Brightwood student on dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College

Anna Hockman of Brightwood in Madison County is one of more than 850 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0.

Hockman is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration and creative arts at The Valley and is a graduate of Liberty High School.

Lebanon Valley College, founded in 1866, offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 45 majors and various master’s degrees. Located eight miles from Hershey, Pa., this college of 1,600 undergraduate and 400+ graduate students produces alumni who attend prestigious graduate and professional schools and are employed by top companies and school districts.