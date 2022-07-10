Culpeper-area community briefs for July 10, 2022

Local government meetings this weekCulpeper County Board of Supervisors Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St., followed by the Personnel Committee at 9:30 a.m.

BOS will host a work session at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the regulation of utility scale solar projects and the Planning Commission’s recommendations regarding potential adoption of an ordinance. The Board will also receive an update regarding a proposed solar facility siting agreement from Maroon Solar, LLC.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the county boardroom. See agenda and documents on Town of Culpeper and Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Aging Together: Stay coolSome tips from this regional nonprofit for beating the heat include staying inside on the hottest days. Seek out air-conditioned areas.

There is financial help with cooling and utility bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Take a dip. That could mean going for a swim or a float in a pool or a lake, but it can also mean taking a cool shower or running through a backyard sprinkler (with the kids or not).

Seek out shade. Take a walk in the woods instead of on a path in full sun or do some gardening under a tree. Need to go out? Shift timing to early morning or evening when the sun isn’t as strong and there is more shade.

Finally, stay hydrated. The CDC’s guide for protecting older adults in the heat notes people shouldn’t wait until they feel thirsty to start drinking fluids. The National Academy of Medicine suggests men drink 15.5 cups of fluid per day and women drink about 11.5 cups.

Foundation picnic scheduled this weekLiving the Dream Foundation is hosting an appreciation picnic 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, in the Dawn Lions picnic pavilion at Mountain Lake Park in Culpeper.

Anyone who have ever attended a meeting of the suicide, depression and substance use prevention and support nonprofit or workshop or helped with the annual 5K event is invited along with their family. Scholarship winners welcome.

The foundation will provide fried chicken, potato salad, waters and Knakal’s cake for dessert. Those who can are asked to bring a covered dish to share. Plates, napkins, silverware and utensils will be provided.

VFD golf tourney is coming up soonThe Salem Volunteer Fire Department Inaugural Tap It in Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, at the Country Club of Culpeper, 2100 Country Club Road.

Registration at 7:30 a.m., tee time 8:30 a.m., shotgun start. Lunch and prizes will be immediately following. Collared shirts required, no jeans permitted.

All proceeds will benefit the Salem Volunteer Fire Department. “Help us help you!” the VFD states. Registration deadline is July 20. For questions and sponsorships, contact mpearson.svfd@gmail.com.

Murray retiring after 32 year

s

U.S. Secret Service Director James M. Murray has announced his retirement after 32 years of federal service.

As director, he contributed significantly to the agency’s continued professionalization and growth, and helped the agency navigate the unique challenges presented by the historic COVID-19 pandemic, according to an agency news release. During the pandemic, the Secret Service continued executing its integrated mission of providing protection to senior elected leaders and investigating crimes targeting our financial infrastructure.

A native of Point Pleasant, N.J., Murray began his federal service in 1990 as an investigator with the U.S. Dept. of Transportation and as an officer in the Army Reserve.

In 1995, he joined the Secret Service as a special agent in the New York Field Office. Career assignments included assistant to the special agent in charge of Presidential Protective Division and resident agent in charge of the Atlantic City, N.J. office. Murray will transition from federal service July 30.