Culpeper-area community briefs for July 12, 2022

Need of the Week: canned veggies & beansThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned green beans and corn, canned beans (baked, pinto, lima) and other canned veggies like carrots, beets and mixed.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Fraud Alert: social media scammersAccording to the Federal Trade Commission, 25% of successful scams last year originated on a social media platform, according to a Monday alert from Virginia AARP.

In 2017, consumers lost $42 million to social media scams. Last year that total was $770 million, an 18-fold increase. Warning signs of social media scams include receiving friend requests from people you don’t know, including people posing as celebrities.

Scammers clone celebrity profiles and send personal messages offering investment opportunities or a chance to meet in person. This is a very successful criminal tactic.

Finally anyone offering investment opportunities is a scam. Anytime someone online says “investment” or “crypto” it’s time to walk away. See aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork or call 1-877-908-3360.

‘Power On’ celebration at CTECThe Culpeper Technical Education Center will hold an event at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, July 13 to celebrate the completion of the solar panel project and to “unveil” the CTEC plaque.

The CTEC plaque recognizes community members instrumental in the planning and construction of the public high school located next to Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center.

The celebration will include school division and CTEC staff members, solar contractor AEC, Ascent Engineering, building architects RRMM, school board and Board of Supervisors members, and other community members.

Data center case back before plannersThe Culpeper County Planning Commission will hold another public hearing and continue its consideration at 7 p.m. this Wednesday of a request to rezone 88 acres along Brandy Road, in a technology zone, for a prospective data center project.

The commission meets in the county administration building and deferred action last month on the data center rezoning case.

Summer Movie Express at Culpeper RegalThe whole family can enjoy $2 tickets for the first show of the day every Tuesday and Wednesday at Regal Culpeper Four on South Main Street.

Check out “Sing 2” or “Space Jam: A New Legacy” today and Wednesday, July 13. Get tickets at regmovies.com/smx