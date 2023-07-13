Valor Awards tonight at Salem VFD

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will join the community in honoring Culpeper County first responders at the Annual Valor Awards, at 6 p.m. tonight at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept. Multiple awards will be given.

Dinner is $25 for first responders, sponsorships available and $35 general admission. Contact events@culpeperchamber.com.

CAR Warbirds Showcase at Warrenton airport

WWII planes will be flying the skies over the area this Saturday and Sunday as part of the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force Warbirds Showcase at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland. Warbird rides will be available in three different WWII airplanes during the day. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 and 16 with free parking and no admission fee.

Take a ride in the Piper L-4 “Grasshopper,” or a Fairchild Forwarder with room for up to three passengers, including kids age 5 and over, or a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane. Reserve a spot in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Unreserved flights will be available at the airport.

The Capital Wing, based at Culpeper Regional Airport, is also scheduled to bring in for static display a French Alouette II helicopter, the world’s first gas turbine powered helicopter, a Cessna 162 from Aviation Adventures flight school, a WWII Piper L-3 liaison warbird, and a WWII encampment with reenactors from the Central Virginia Timeline Association.

The Capital Wing Post eXchange will be on-site and have for sale a variety of military aviation-themed items. Lunch will be available on Saturday from the Warrenton Airport Boosters Club. All aircraft and attractions are subject to weather, unscheduled maintenance, and pilot availability.

The mission of the Capital Wing is to “Keep ‘Em Flying” to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew our WWII warbirds. The Capital Wing is a non-profit organization staffed entirely by volunteers. Contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.

Spaghetti Western Friday in Mount Pony Theater

“Off the Beaten Trail,” a Western theme, continues at this month’s free classic film series in the Library of Congress Packard Campus in Culpeper.

“The Valley of Gwangi” (Warner Bros.-Seven Arts, 1969) screens at 7:30 tonight. The great animator Ray Harryhausen did the effects for this Western that is more Jurassic Park than cowboys and Indians. Stars James Franciscus. Color, 96 minutes.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, check out, “A Fistful of Dynamite” (MGM, 1971). The spaghetti western, a genre into itself, gained it name since most of the films were made by Italians. None better than Sergio Leone, who directed this film, and others like, A Fistful of Dollars. Stars Rod Steiger and James Coburn. Rated PG. Color, 157 minutes.

The Packard Campus Theater will be screening films Thursday and Friday nights only for the next few months for building maintenance. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check; no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. Weapons are also not permitted at the federal facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 prior to curtain.

Republican Women hosting senate candidate

Scott Parkinson a Christian, husband, father, son, brother, friend, and conservative Virginian running for the U.S. Senate will be guest speaker at 6 p.m. on July 18 for the Madison County Republican Women’s monthly meeting, in the annex at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 725 Gate Road in Madison.

Parkinson has 18 years of experience taking on the swamp to advance the conservative movement, working for three U.S. Senators before serving as Republican Study Committee executive director, according to a release from the Madison County Republican Women.

In 2018, he worked as chief of staff for Rep. Ron DeSantis and on the transition team when DeSantis won the governor’s race in Florida. Parkinson joined the Club for Growth where he has advocated for economic freedom, opportunity and liberty, according to the release.

The local GOP Committee meeting dinner will feature Summer Fare plus great side dishes and desserts by MCRW Members. Dinner donation $10. Newcomers are invited to come as a guest. Everyone is invited to attend. For information, contact 540/923-4109.

Baby, simple sign language classes at the library

Baby sign language allows infants and toddlers to communicate emotions, desires, actions, and items. Culpeper County Library is hosting Baby Signing sessions, for children birth to 3 years old with an accompanying adult. No prior knowledge necessary. Classes will be held 11-11:30 a.m. on July 14 & 28.

Simple Signing, a class to learn the basics of sign language, will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. on July 14 & 28 for Pre-K to 12th grade.

Register by calling 540/825-8691 to speak with the Youth Services staff. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Special thanks to Paul & Karen Laski.

Parks & Recreation 1st Summer Sale

Calling all vendors, food trucks and anyone with stuff to sell! Come out for Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s first Summer Sale!

The Community Vendor & Flea Market will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Culpeper Sports Complex. Crafters, franchise vendors and everyday citizens are invited to reserve a spot today.

There will be a variety of food trucks and a DJ for jamming tunes. Vendors must bring their own tent, table and other equipment. Set up starts at 7 a.m. with 80 vendor spaces available; each booth is two parking spots wide for $25/per space and $50 for food trucks.

Annual summer picnic: Living the Dream Foundation

Living the Dream Foundation will host its annual summer picnic from 6-8 p.m. tonight at Mountain Run Lake Park. The Dawn Lions pavilion near the boat ramp has been reserved for the July 13 gathering.

The foundation will provide fried chicken, water, desserts, plates and silverware for everyone and is asking folks to bring a side to share.

All of scholarship recipients and their families have been invited to to attend. Please feel free to bring along any family members that would like to come.

This is a relaxed event to get together, review events, visit with scholarship recipients and look forward to the next year.

Tanner, Aho named to Western Carolina dean’s list

Western Carolina University congratulates more than 3,000 students named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours.

Local students named to the Dean’s List were Reilly Tanner of Amissville and Annika Aho of Culpeper.

Recognized as a top adventure college and surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, students can explore the region’s vast natural diversity through unrivaled experiential learning and recreational activities. The college offers residential, hybrid and online programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at its main campus in Cullowhee, N.C. WCU in Asheville located at Biltmore Park, and virtually.