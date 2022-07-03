Culpeper-area community briefs for July 3, 2022

Masons Independence Day open houseFairfax Lodge No. 43 AF & AM, located at 209 E. Davis St., Culpeper, is hosting a public open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 4.

Free cold water, hot dogs and popsicles for visitors wanting to learn more about the historic organization part of Culpeper history since 1794.

Party like it’s 1776 in Old Town CulpeperThe Town of Culpeper July 4 fun starts 8 a.m. with the Freedom 5K originating from the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church on West Street; head down to Yowell Meadow Park for a variety of family activities—children’s kayaking on the pond (10-2); food and variety vendors (11-8); Patriotic Presentation 1 p.m. at the Charters of Freedom in Yowell Meadow with a flyover from the Capital Wing; moon bounce, rock wall and hayrides 1-7:30 and live music by Mo Safren & Friends at 4:30 p.m.

Hot rods display on Davis StreetThe Freedom Car & Bike Show, a fundraiser for Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, CARS, will be held on East Davis Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 4 featuring an awesome display of classic cars and bikes.

Independence Day fireworks at RockwaterGather in parking lots and homes along the Madison Road corridor to view fireworks from above Rockwater Park in the Town of Culpeper, starting around 9:15 p.m.; no public viewing in the park, which will be closed to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Monday.

Fireworks viewing spot and festivitiesCulpeper United Methodist Church, across from Rockwater Park, will welcome fireworks spectators as it welcomes its new pastor. The church event will run 4-10 p.m. featuring corn hole, Gaga ball, music, volley ball, face painting, free hotdogs, water and popsicles.

Holiday service transportation breakRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate Monday, July 4 due to the Independence Day Holiday.

July 4 at Great MeadowGreat Meadow in northern Fauquier is bringing back its famous fireworks show and activities for the 33rd year on Monday, July 4.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with family games—corn hole toss, sack races, face painting, tug-of war, and games and entertainment. There will be polo exhibitions and hat and tailgate competitions with prizes for the most creative. Bring a picnic or purchase food on site.

There will be food trucks and a beer garden. The extraordinary fireworks display gets underway at dusk.

DMV lengthens license extensions for vetsEffective July 1, certain license holders are able to apply with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for driver’s license extensions of up to six years for military and foreign service members serving outside of Virginia and government contractors working outside the U.S. Extension are also available for up to two years for those showing good cause.

Prior to July 1, those extensions were valid for up to three years and one year, respectively.

“We understand the challenges faced by our military, foreign service, and government contractor customers with deployments and assignments keeping them on the move,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford in a statement. “Similarly, we know that things like long-term medical treatment or caring for a loved one in another state can create hardships for any of us. We’re pleased to be able to work with customers in these situations to further extend driver’s licenses, giving them one less thing to worry about.”

The change stems from HB 540, introduced by Delegate Danica Roem (D–Prince William), passed by the General Assembly during the 2022 session, and signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In all cases, customers need to complete an application process and provide supporting documentation in order to qualify for a driver’s license extension, according to a DMV release. Currently extended customers can apply for the newly enacted extensions, up to the six and two year limits, via the same application process they originally followed.