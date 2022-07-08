Culpeper-area community briefs for July 8, 2022

Cedar Mountain guided tour

August of this year will mark the 160th anniversary of Culpeper County’s Battle of Cedar Mountain. With that will come multiple opportunities to visit the battlefield on U.S. 15, engage with its sites and stories, and learn more.

But first, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield, the local all-volunteer group that maintains the preserved part of the field, will hold its next guided tour at 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 9.

Enjoy a two-hour guided walking tour of the battlefield where on Aug. 9, 1862, Confederate troops led by Maj. Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks, at a cost of some 3,800 men killed or wounded.

The battlefield’s trail loop is 2.1 miles long. Parking is at 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan, VA 22733.

For people who cannot join on the 9th or prefer to explore on their own, the battlefield and its trails are open seven days a week, dawn to dusk.

On Saturday’s tour, the nonprofit group would appreciate a donation to help support its battlefield education and stewardship efforts. To learn more about the battlefield and the friends group, visit friendsofcedarmountain.org

Orange Dems to host cybersecurity program on Zoom The Orange County Democratic Committee will meet at 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 9 at its office and on Zoom featuring a program with experts from the University of Southern California Election Cybersecurity Initiative.

The talk will include the latest in best practices in cybersecurity and cyber safety, and information on how bad actors, foreign and domestic, target campaigns, political activists, and civic leaders with cyber-attacks and disinformation and misinformation.

The program will help attendees better understand how to recognize and rebut false information in an effective and well-sourced manner, according to a committee release. Zoom Meeting ID: 295 273 5453 or dial in 301/715-8592.

Culpeper Walks South MainThe Museum of Culpeper History continues it walking tours at 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 9 with a stroll on South Main Street.

Culpeper walking tours cover the development of downtown from 1749, when a young George Washington identified the location as a “high and pleasant situation.” See Culpeper grow through the colonial era to the Civil War, and beyond into the twentieth century. Learn about the major buildings and businesses, along with some of the important individuals who had businesses and residences.

Each tour will last approximately 90 minutes. Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. Tours start at the Museum of Culpeper History unless otherwise noted. The registration fee for each walking tour is $10 and attendance is limited.

Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ at BelmontBelmont Farms Distillery is hosting this summer time event 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at its Culpeper County farm and whiskey making operation.

Bluegrass music, food available for sale, free Bourbon samples and free tours of the distillery. Bring family and friends and come relax at the farm. Parking is $5/vehicle with all proceeds going to charity.

Marine Corps museum has new addressMarine Corps Heritage Foundation and National Museum of the Marine Corps celebrated the renaming on June 29 of the road section on which the museum is located.

The road name was changed from Jefferson Davis Highway, after the president of the Confederacy, to Semper Fidelis Way after the motto for the Marines, Always Faithful.

The museum’s new address is 1775 Semper Fidelis Way in Triangle. To celebrate the founding of the Corps on November 10, 1775, and to honor the long history and commitment of the Marine Corps, the ceremony featured Marines in a variety of uniforms including 1775 period uniforms, dress blues and modern gear.

Community services board to meetRappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled board meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, ext. 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Friday Night Bingo at the Culpeper VFWCulpeper Burton Hammond VFW Post 2524 hosts bingo every Friday night on site at 12210 Sperryville Pike.

Doors open at 5 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Spread the word.

Artists collaborate for C’ville showSecond Street Gallery is pleased to present, “Subversive Media: Materiality and Power,” now on view through July 23.

The exhibition posits that the often overlooked component of visual language, materiality, plays a critical role in the representation of power. The 10 exhibiting artists creatively reconstructed visual language through the articulation of material, underscoring the agency that compositional elements hold in supporting and disrupting an understanding of power.

Each artist confronts images freighted with reminders of systemic injustice, ranging from the more explicit, like the American flag and Ku Klux Klan hoods, to the seemingly innocuous, including textbooks and football gear.

Not only do the artists reveal the ubiquity and various manifestations of power in our daily lives, but their critical approaches to materiality importantly underline the ways materials contribute to perceptions of power. The gallery is at 115 Second Street SE, just off the Downtown Mall.

View the exhibit 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Fridays and 10 to 4 on Saturdays.

‘I’m SOW Healthy’ food activity for kidsFruit kabobs with yogurt dip are on the menu this week for Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Culpeper Family Nutrition Program at the Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market.

The market runs 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church. ‘I’m SOW Healthy’ is a free cooking activity for children held the second Saturday monthly.