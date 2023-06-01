Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PATH Rec. Center co-ed volleyball league

A co-ed volleyball league for players 14 & older starts June 13 at PATH Recreation & Fitness Center in Culpeper.

Play will be 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays through August 8 (no play July 4). Team registration; minimum of five players per team. League info & registration: https://pathrecreationandfitnesscenter.org/volleyball-league/

Boots & Bowties Ball at the Culpeper Center

The Culpeper Rodeo Boots and Bowtie Ball will be held at 6 p.m. this Saturday at the Culpeper Center and Suites downtown. The ball will mark the release of rodeo tickets for the 2nd Culpeper Rodeo later this year.

Ball admission includes poker tables, 360 video boot, live auction, food, beverages, live music, and dancing. The theme of this event is silver & gold.

A live charity dessert auction will take place in support of Identity Culpeper’s youth programs.

This is a country formal event. Suit jackets, suits, or tuxedos are required for men. This is a 21 & older event. Ladies can wear a formal gown or summer dress. Get tickets at EventBrite.

Brightwood student graduates from college in Pa.

Anna Hockman of Brightwood joined over 300 fellow students in marking their academic success and achievements at the Lebanon Valley College 154th Commencement on May 13.

Hockman, a graduate of Liberty High School in Bealeton, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in business administration and creative arts, according to a college releae.

Lebanon Valley College, founded in 1866, offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 50 majors and is located eight miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Library Karaoke tonight in Culpeper

Come “Find Your Voice” at Culpeper County Library for Library Karaoke, part of the Adult Summer Reading Program. Cheer on your friends as they get up to the front and show off their musical chops.

This free event at 6:30 p.m. tonight kicks off the Summer Reading Program with a fun evening of singing. Doors to the large meeting room will open at 6. Water and light snacks will be available to ensure that their voice does not suddenly get dry. Part of the Adult Summer Reading Program. Sponsored by the Friends of the Culpeper County Library.

HALT Act targets deadlier fentanyl analogues

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, this week voted to pass legislation that would permanently schedule fentanyl analogues as a Schedule I drug under the Controlled Substances Act.

Fentanyl analogues are illicit alterations of medically prescribed fentanyl — often shipped via the “dark web” from China and Mexico — which mimic fentanyl’s effects, according to a release. The drugs are more lethal than fentanyl, as evidenced by a higher rate of death and serious bodily injury resulting from use.

The Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act would address the permanent scheduling of fentanyl analogues in the Schedule I category, as well as grant researchers the ability to conduct safe studies on these substances. Specifically, the bill would permanently place fentanyl analogues into Schedule I of the CSA.

“As a former federal agent and CIA officer who worked narcotics cases and tracked cartels, I’m deeply aware of the threat posed by fentanyl and fentanyl analogues to our Virginia communities,” said Spanberger.

“I’ve heard directly from Virginia law enforcement departments, recovery advocates, and healthcare professionals about the urgent need to keep these dangerous substances off our streets. This legislation would make sure we are committed to eradicating the threat of fentanyl analogues for the long haul. Together, we can take more steps to save lives, prevent overdoses, and keep our communities safe.”