CMR Farm Show coming in July, vendors invited

Calling all vendors! The Culpeper Madison Rappahannock Farm Show will be held July 6-10 at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprise. Vendors can set up for a day for $25 or the week for $100. Deadline to reserve a spot is June 28. Contact fallss@outlook.com or call 540/987-8142.

The show is gearing up for a great year. Livestock shows are Thursday through Sunday, and plenty of activities for the young and the young at heart are scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday evening the 4-H/FFA members will have their annual Livestock Sale. Participants thank its sponsors, buyers, supporters, advertisers and the many youth and parents for their hard work in making this a success for our youth to showcase their many projects. VIsit cmrfarmshow.com for more information.

Wildlife center: Never relocate adult animals

Two infant groundhogs serve as a reminder of why residents should never trap and relocate adult animals, especially in spring and summer, according to the patient of the week release from Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce.

Multiple adult groundhogs were trapped and relocated from a location. Days later, two baby groundhogs were found out of their burrow, severely emaciated and weak after being without their mother for days. The babies are slowly going through a refeeding protocol and have now begun to eat some solid foods on their own, according to the rescue center.

Trapping and relocating wildlife is not only illegal in Virginia and most localities, but it's also inhumane and unethical, the release stated. Relocating an animal causes situations like these, where orphans who otherwise would've grown up with their natural parents, now have to be cared for in a rehabilitation setting. Many more orphans are never found, and are left to slowly die.

Relocating animals also can spread disease, causing further suffering to the animals that already exist in areas the animals are relocated to. Relocated animals no longer know where to find food or shelter, and can find themselves attacked or injured by present animals defending their territory.

Many people think the only options for wildlife conflict is to either relocate the animal or have it euthanized, but there's a third option — exclusion.

There are many ways to humanely exclude animals out of your yard or property that allows the parents to take their babies with them. If you are having a problem with a wild animal in the yard or on private property, give BRWC a call first at 540/837-9000 or email info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.

Outdoor fun and free pizza at Rockwater Park

A Family Day Out at Rockwater Park in Culpeper will be held noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, sponsored by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. Meet other families, eat pizza, cool off under a splash pad and enjoy the outdoors. RSVP for pizza to Kirstan Knipple at kknipple@rrcsb.org or 540/792-1152.

Webinar planned on identity theft, fraud protection

Aging Together is presenting a virtual session, “Protect Yourself from Fraud & Identity Theft” at noon on Tuesday.

Con artists don’t care how hard people have worked, they steal billions from Americans every year, according to a release. Aging Together is fighting back with the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

In this session, presenter David Hunt will provide an inside look at how scammers think, how to safeguard against identity theft and fraud, first-hand accounts from victims and what to do when victimized.

See agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html for more information.

DMV issues more than 3 million REAL IDs

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has issued more than three million REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Beginning May 7, 2025, Virginians who want to board a domestic flight using their driver’s license will have to present a REAL ID compliant version of the credential, displaying a star in the right corner. Several other forms of ID, including a U.S. Passport, a Passport Card, and some military IDs, will also be accepted for federal identification, according to a DMV release.

“Many Virginians rely on their state-issued credentials for air travel,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “If you still need to upgrade to a REAL ID, prepare for your visit now by applying online and gathering the necessary documents. When you arrive at DMV, we will do everything we can to deliver a personalized, positive experience that exceeds your expectations.”

In addition to domestic air travel, a REAL ID will also be required for access to secure federal facilities, including military bases. Virginians who want a REAL ID are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as DMV expects a rush of customers as 2025 nears. Complete an application at dmv.virginia.gov/REALID.

Since REAL ID is optional, many Virginians may decide they don’t want or need one, according to DMV. Those Virginians may continue to use their driver’s license or ID as they always have. The next time they renew their credential, they will receive a license or ID that displays “Federal Limits Apply.” Should they need to board a domestic flight after May 7, 2025, they may use another federally approved form of ID, the release stated.

Graves Mountain Lodge chartered bus trip for seniors

The Silver Club is hosting a chartered bus trip to Graves Mountain Farm & Lodges 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Board in the morning, ride, eat, mingle and return in the afternoon. Kick back and relax—Culpeper County Parks & Recreation will handle the rest.

Attendees will enjoy a BBQ lunch at the Farm Restaurant and learn all there is to know about fly fishing from guest speaker, Alan Edmunds. A cup of fresh coffee and doughnuts will send tour takers on the way back home. Silver Club members fee is $65, Non-Silver Club members is $70. The trip is open to all people 50 years and older.

Transportation services are provided by L.W. Transportation Charter Service. The bus will leave from the Culpeper County Fieldhouse. Silver Club annual dues are $10 for Culpeper County residents and $15 for non-county residents. Inquire about how to join at 540/727-3412 or parks@culpepercounty.gov.

Father's Day Charity Car Show in Warrenton

The John D. Sudduth American Legion Post 72 is honored to host its third annual Father’s Day Charity Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June, 18 at the Warrenton Horse Show grounds, 60 East Shirley Ave. in Warrenton.

Featuring hundreds of unique cars, trucks and motorcycles, the event proceeds will benefit the Fauquier Community Food Bank, Willing Warriors and the American Legion Post 72.

This year introduces People’s Choice electronic judging and continues offering food and ice cream vendors, specialty vendors, door prizes and winner trophies. Last year’s event featured over 240 cars and attracted over 1,000 visitors. General admission is free, but donations are welcome.

Pre-register for $25 a car, truck or motorcycle at legion72carshow. On-site registration $30. Vendors can contact legion72carshow@gmail.com to secure a booth for $30. Sponsorships, direct donations and raffle items can be made by contacting legion72carshow@gmail.com. The rain date is July 9.