Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 9 a.m. today in the county administration building followed at 10 a.m. by the Rules Committee. Watch the livestream on Culpeper Media Network.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the county administration building. Back on the agenda is the North Ridge Culpeper Solar conditional use permit application in Stevensburg.

See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper and Culpeper County on Boarddocs.

Mad Maxx & the Groove Train at 3rd Thursday

The 20th Anniversary of the 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series continues this week with Mad Maxx & The Grove Train Band, central Virginia’s premier 80’s tribute band.

The fun runs from 5 to 9 p.m., June 15, at the Culpeper Depot. Ticketed attendees can enjoy live music, delicious food vendors, refreshing adult beverages, a kid’s corner and more. Ages 21 and younger get in free.

July 20 will feature beach music by legendary Band of Oz. The 20th year anniversary ends August 17 with The Castaways, in the Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame. Get advance tickets at Oak View National Bank in Culpeper, Poppy + Chalk/Scoop on Davis Street or the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot. Tickets are $10 per person for each concert.

For more information, see Culpeper Renaissance on Facebook or Instagram, visit culpeperdowntown.com, email crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or call 540/825-4416.

Need of the week: fruit and veggies

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food need for this week is produce: apples, oranges, bananas, onions, carrots and potatoes. All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, call 540/825-1177 or visit The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Local students make honor roll at Grymes

The following Culpeper area students made the Honor Roll at Grymes Memorial School in Orange for the fourth quarter: fifth graders Ali Athar, Naomi Lopez-Casillas, Chase Stewart and Mason Thornton; sixth graders Jack Brand, Rebecca Jones, Tristan Myers and Jackson Whitley; seventh graders Evelyn Lopez-Casillas and Lucy Rabb and eighth grader Caroline Brand.

Support, Encourage, Empower Center in Culpeper

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services is providing immediate, free access to recovery services and enhancing the continuum of care to the community at the S.E.E. (Support, Encourage, Empower) Recovery Center on U.S. Avenue in the heart of Culpeper.

The concept stems from Thomas Pratt, Certified Peer Recovery Specialist, DBHDS Certified Trainer, Navy Veteran, developer of the Veteran X Peer led Mental Health Recovery program and Orange County resident, according to an agency release. During Pratt’s trainings, he inspires future Peer Recovery Specialists with the idea that peers can SEE others recovery through support, encouragement and empowering individuals on their path to discover, maintain and strengthen their recovery.

The S.E.E. Recovery Center offers an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings, and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery. A staff member is available 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist with attending appropriate groups or other services.

First responders, law enforcement and emergency department personnel, call 540/825-5656 option 7 to arrange connection with services at the S.E.E. Recovery Center.

The S.E.E. Recovery Center is open to all in need of recovery services in the area. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays an d 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sundays.

To be added to the schedule distribution list, contact SEERecovery@rrcsb.org, subject line—SEE Distribution List Request.

You're a grand old Flag at Little Learners

Join the Museum of Culpeper History at 10:30 a.m. Thursday for the latest installment of Little Learners.

Participants ages 2-5 will learn about flags past and present, from the local to national level and then make one of their own to take home.

There is no admission fee for the program. To reserve a spot, see culpepermuseum.com, contact education@culpepermuseum.com or call 540/829-1749. This program is free thanks to a Power of Change grant from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Hockman graduates from Lebanon Valley College

Anna Hockman of Brightwood is one of more than 300 undergraduate students who marked their academic success and achievements as part of Lebanon Valley College's 154th Commencement on May 13.

Hockman, a graduate of Liberty High School, received a Cum Laude in business administration and creative arts. Lebanon Valley College, founded in 1866, offers bachelor's degrees in more than 50 majors and is located eight miles from Hershey, Pennsylvania.