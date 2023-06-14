Serving youth in area? Apply for a grant

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is pleased to announce its Youth in Philanthropy grant application is now open.

All designated 501c3 nonprofit organizations in Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock that provide youth services are encouraged to apply. “Youth” is defined as any school-aged person up to and including undergraduate students.

Strong grant proposals will incorporate projects that include youth in the development of the program, involve youth in the execution of the program, and/or provide youth services. The deadline is July 20 at npcf.org.

The final two candidates will be notified by August 19 and a final decision on grant awards made by Oct. 27. For information or assistance in completing the grant application, contact Renard Carlos at 540/349-0631 rcarlos@npcf.org or Dede McClure at 202/306-0157 or communityservices@npcf.org

Live music for Father’s Day at Gray Ghost

Celebrate Father’s Day weekend at Gray Ghost Vineyards with the new release 2022 Cabernet Franc.

The winery in Amissville will have live music Saturday, June 17 (J. Michael Henry from 1:30-4:30 p.m.) and Sunday, June 18 (Robbie Limon from 1-4 p.m.) Food by Bill’s Backyard BBQ all weekend. No reservations necessary. 14706 Lee Highway and 540/937-4869.

Free summer food program for youth

All youth aged 18 and younger can get free breakfast and lunch weekdays at the Galbreath Marshall Building, located at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road in the Town of Culpeper.

USDA provided meals are served 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday through July 28. The center will be closed for July 4.

For information, contact 540/829-2124.

Cornhole tourney in church fellowship hall

Culpeper Presbyterian Church is hosting a cornhole tournament at 6 p.m. tonight in the fellowship hall on Main Street.

Enjoy a fun evening in gratitude for one another. Those interested in participating can contact the church office to sign up to compete or just come enjoy cheering on church family members. Snacks provided.

Culpeper Walks: Washington & Lafayette

Join the Museum of Culpeper History at 10 a.m. this Saturday for the latest installment of Culpeper Walks with stroll back to colonial times.

George Washington and Marquis de Lafayette have important connections to Culpeper. Author Jim Bish will point out these local ties in this downtown Culpeper tour. Copies of his book, “I Can’t Tell A Lie: Parson Weems and the Truth about George Washington’s Cherry Tree, Prayer at Valley Forge, and Other Anecdotes,” will be available for sale.

The tour will last approximately 90 minutes. Attendees should bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress appropriately for weather conditions. Fee is $10 and attendance is limited.

Don’t forget about dad this weekend

Culpeper Dept. of Tourism and Economic Development has some local suggestions for treating dad this weekend for Father’s Day.

Sunday—Father’s Day at Mountain Run Winery. Looking for a place to take the family and relax outside for Father’s Day weekend that has music, delicious food, tons of space for the whole family (including playground), and great wines and ciders? Look no further than Mountain Run Winery of Culpeper.

Sunday—Father’s Day at Old Trade Brewery with Déjà vu keeping this Brandy Station venue rocking for dear old dad. Join them for an amazing day and treat those outstanding dads out there.

Thursday—Celebrate early with the Culpeper Downtown 3rd Thursday Concert, featuring Mad MAXX & The Groove Train Band, Virginia’s premier 80’s tribute band, down at the Depot from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday—JTown Jamz Fest 2023 at Wollam Gardens, organized by Tamara Mae Dovell of Jeffersonton. It’s a day filled with lively music, open mic-style, and featuring sounds from Gold Top County Ramblers, Caitlin Schneiderman, Tamara Mae & Friends, and more.

Ruritan cornhole tourney benefits Verdun

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Fundraiser Cornhole Tournament beginning at 3 p.m. (registration and practice begins at 2) this Saturday at Old Trade Brewery, located at 13270 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station.

Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination, Family Event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two person team. Food and refreshments available. Cornhole tournaments will take place monthly on the third Sat. of the month through October.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville.

See jeffersonvaruritanclub.org and 540/825-4192.