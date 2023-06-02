Seven graduate EMT class at Lake of the Woods

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. is proud to announce the recent graduation of seven new emergency medical technicians as part of its first class for 2023. The company traditionally hosted classes for years, but the pandemic and decline in volunteerism required the need to adapt the traditional approach to meet the needs of the agency and students, according to a release about the May 13 graduation.

“This class presented us the opportunity to afford ourselves of the experience of partners such as County of Orange Fire & Rescue as well as the years of experience amongst our Lead Instructor Len Mascaro, instructor cadre and company members,” Chief Rick Hooper. “We could not have accomplished this without the efforts of our personnel including, Amanda Hodges, Greg Leitz, Mary Hart, Dan Hart and Assistant Chief Jack Kelley.”

Efforts of the students and instructors to attend classes, develop realistic testing scenarios and help each other prepare for their National Registry exams was indicative of the camaraderie and "it takes a village" approach needed to succeed in this stressful profession, he added.

A September report from the National Fire Protection Association highlighted that nationwide 37% of fire departments provided no emergency medical services, 46% provided basic life support and 17% provided advanced life support. The recent EMT class at Lake of the Woods hopes to help address the current shortage of volunteers, a nationwide issue, by providing flexible schedules, a hybrid classroom and real-world testing environments.

"This profession is a lifetime of learning. Once they receive their certification, they will join an established crew and work with a mentor to continue building their practical knowledge," said Rescue Captain Sandy Wilson.

Lake of the Woods VFDR will be sponsoring another EMT class starting Aug. 23. For information, contact emtclass@lowfr29.com.

Music & Movement: First Fridays tonight downtown

Music and movement is the theme for First Fridays kicking off the summer season from 4-8 p.m. tonight in Downtown Culpeper.

Discover local artists, enjoy musical performances, shop ‘till you drop, sample fine wines and crisp brews, savor delicious foods and more at the event sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. and Town of Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development. Experience a fun street festival vibe, with the area around the Depot reserved for pedestrians.

What’s inside the red caboose at the Depot? Find out at First Fridays as the Museum of Culpeper History opens it up for exploration from 5-8 p.m. Meet the conductor, learn about steam engines and see how they work!

Evening of culinary enchantment at Verdun

A Feast in the Forest will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday night at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville.

The evening of enchantment will feature signature cocktails and an open bar with Bar Maiden, a four-course meal and wine pairings with food by Serendipity and pairings by sommelier Kevin Martin. There is limited seating, tickets are $175 at verdunadventurebound.org.

Locust Grove student chosen as summer fellow

Justus Whittington, of Locust Grove was one of 22 Shenandoah University students recently chosen to be 2023 summer fellow of Student Research Publications Institute. Students were selected following an application process, representing a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs at the Winchester university.

The SU Student Research Publications Institute is a limited professional development opportunity offered in collaboration with the Publication Academy, funded by the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation. The institute is free to SU students who want to develop and hone their ability to produce academic writing for peer-reviewed journals, papers, poster presentations, conferences and more.

"What an incredible group for our inaugural year," said Associate Provost for Academic Affairs Amy Sarch. "We're incredibly thankful that Publication Academy chose Shenandoah University as a partner, enabling us to provide this tremendous opportunity for our students. We look forward to growing this partnership with Publication Academy for years to come."

The institute takes place from May 31-Aug. 9 during which time students will learn how to formulate and structure a manuscript for publication, prepare professional figures and graphs for displaying results, select the best journal for their work, and navigate the peer review process, respond to reviewer comments and revise their manuscript accordingly.