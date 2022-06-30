Culpeper-area community briefs for June 30, 2022

State Police: celebrate smart, safe July 4th

To keep all those living, working, visiting and traveling through Virginia safe during the extended Independence Day weekend, Virginia State Police is encouraging motorists to play it smart and plan ahead to ensure everyone on the road is safe and sober.

“Summer days are filled with celebrations, vacations, outdoor festivals and backyard cookouts, but no matter where your plans take you, please make safety your priority,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, in a statement.

“With fatal traffic crashes on pace this year to mimic last year’s record, I urge all Virginians to buckle up, eliminate distractions and never drive buzzed, drunk or under the influence.”

If planning to drink alcohol at a July 4 function, plan ahead and arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, or utilize public transportation. Party hosts are encouraged to serve non-alcoholic beverages and to help prevent guests from drinking and driving home from their event.

Virginia State Police will increase patrols from 12:01 a.m. Friday through midnight on Monday, July 4 as part of the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). During last year’s four-day initiative, there were 12 traffic deaths on Virginia highways.

Virginia troopers arrested 61 drivers operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs last year, cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations to individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up. Troopers also helped 1,550 disabled motorists.

With increased holiday patrols, Virginia State Police also reminds drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road.

Appreciation & Valor Awards coming in July

It’s almost time to honor the community’s first responders. The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Appreciation & Valor Awards will be held 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept., 13428 Scotts Mill Rd.

Award recipients will include Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., Culpeper County VFD, Office of Emergency Services, Reva VFD, Richardsville VFD, E911 Dispatch, Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Volunteer Rescue Squad, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Rapidan VFD, Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Culpeper Police and Virginia State Police.

Contact the chamber at 540/825-8628 for sponsorships information.

Fireworks Friday in Orange

Orange County will celebrate 4th of July with fireworks at dark this Friday, July 1 at Booster Park, located next to the airport on Route 20.

Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Playin’ in the Park Independence Day celebration. Admission is free; donations accepted by Orange County High School football for parking services.

Enjoy live music, Touch-A-Truck, and food vendors during this family friendly event.

Attendees are welcome to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs. Alcohol is prohibited. Pets must be on-leash at all times. Parking is limited, please arrive early.

Drew Blue Shoes today at the library

Magician Drew Blue Shoes shares his favorite mysteries & magic tricks from The Deep, Blue Sea at 10:30 a.m. today at Culpeper Library.

Registration required at 540/825-8691. Special thanks to Paul & Karen Laski for Summer Reading program support.

First Fridays in Gordonsville

Live music, food trucks, performances and local businesses will all be featured at the latest First Fridays 5:30 to 8 p.m. this Friday, July 1 in downtown Gordonsville.

Valerie Smith and the Liberty Pike Band will perform at town hall on Main Street. Sidewalk sales, food, craft soda, ice cream trucks, displays by the volunteer fire company and small-town Americana.

Community services awards scholarships

For the first time ever, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services is excited to award generous scholarships to three college students for academic year 2022/2023 studying within the Human Services field.

The awardees are: Alexandra Blevins ($15,000)—graduate studies; Natalie Castro Martinez ($10,000)—undergraduate studies and and Jameson Woodard ($10,000)— undergraduate studies. The students met Tuesday with RRCS board members at its regular monthly meeting in Culpeper for a photo op and publicity for this new program.