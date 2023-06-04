Students can pick up free food at GCC campuses

Germanna Community College, Fredericksburg area campus in Spotsylvania County and Locust Grove campus in Orange County, are now official pickup sites for the OrderAhead program.

OrderAhead.org is a fast, private way to order free groceries online, according to Cindy Carlyle, Germanna case manager for Single Stop, a program that connects students to local resources to help outside the classroom.

The OrderAhead program is available in the community through partnerships of Feeding America Network and Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, she said. Feeding America is a nonprofit of more than 200 food banks that help feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other community-based agencies with food that would otherwise go to waste, according to a GCC release. In 2019, Feeding America saved more than 72 billion pounds of food that would have been thrown away.

Only about 30 food banks in the nation have this program, Carlyle said. The Fredericksburg Food Bank OrderAhead program was the first to hire a full-time administrator. From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month, students and community members can pick up groceries in the Fredericksburg Campus parking lot.

Starting June 28, the program will launch at Germanna Locust Grove Campus with pickup times between 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. the fourth Wednesday of every month. This is a service that will be available to both students and anyone in the community who wishes to use it, Carlyle said.

Free admission to Upperville Horse Show

The oldest horse show in the U.S. returns this week, June 5-11, to northern Fauquier County, featuring top regional, national and international riders.

More than 2,000 horses and riders will compete in the historic setting at the 170th Upperville Colt & Horse Show, presented by MARS Equestrian.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the showgrounds are still located on the original 1853 location under the oaks at Grafton Farm.

Admission and parking are free. Free Wi-Fi is available. Competition starts at 7:30 a.m. daily and goes until sundown with horses and riders competing in multiple rings at once all week. See schedule at upperville.com.

2023 CCSO Summer Sports camps return

Registration is ongoing for the four week Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office summer sports camps program, starting Tuesday with youth football and cheerleading.

Sessions will take place 8:15-11:15 a.m. daily through Thursday at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.

The free camps are designed to bring the community and law enforcement officers together to interact with children and teenagers in the community, according to a release from Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

The basic fundamentals of each sport are taught in each camp session to children aged 8 to 15. Participants will have the opportunity to learn new skills and improve their existing skills. There will be a strong emphasis on sportsmanship, respect and teamwork.

Youth soccer CCSO summer sports camp will be held June 20-22 at the Sports Complex, youth basketball July 11-13 at the Culpeper County Fieldhouse and youth baseball and softball July 18-20 at the Sports Complex.

Register through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation or contact Marshall Keene at mkeene@culpepercounty.gov.

Upcoming School Division Events

Calendar of Events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

June 6: Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m.

Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m. June 12: CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m. June 12: CCSB Regular Meeting, County Administration, 6 p.m.

CCSB Regular Meeting, County Administration, 6 p.m. June 14: CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8:30 a.m.

Class today on youth mental health first aid

Youth Mental Health First Aid will be taught from noon-6:30 p.m. today at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County will host another session of the life-saving program from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the church.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, school staff, neighbors, health and human services workers, law enforcement and other caring citizens to recognize signs and help and help adolescents (ages 12-18) experiencing a mental health concern or substance use challenge in non-crisis and crisis situations.

For Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock youth-serving nonprofits, government entities and faith communities that complete the training, PATH Foundation will make donations those organizations. Contact dshang@pathforyou.org.

Lambert graduates Grove City College

Local students graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania on May 20.

Tom St. Jean, of Warrenton, received a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Elanor Lambert, of Jeffersonton, received her bachelor’s degree in biology/health.

Grove City College is a nationally ranked Christian liberal arts college established in 1876. The College is a pioneer in independent private education and accepts no federal funds. It offers students degrees in more than 60 majors on a picturesque 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh.

Sumerduck Ruritan Club's Pickin' Party

Justified of Fredericksburg, a southern gospel group, will perform 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club's Pickin’ Party.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the free event at the club in Sumerduck, Fauquier County. Food for sale will be hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, desserts and other refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Downtown parking lot closing for paving

The East Cameron Street public parking lot in the Town of Culpeper will be closed Monday through Wednesday for milling and paving asphalt work, weather permitting.

Work times will be 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a release from Public Works. Vehicles will be unable to park in the lot until all work is complete. Signs indicating this parking lot closure will be posted. A safety work zone will require a temporary flagging operation on East Cameron St.

Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.

Hydrant testing along Orange Road

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing mandatory fire flow hydrant testing in sections of Orange Road including Elizabeth Crossing, Lovers Lane including Industrial Drive, and Industry and McDevitt Drive areas beginning Monday through Thursday, June 8, weather permitting.

Flushing crews will be working daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.