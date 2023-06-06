Culpeper County BOS meetings today

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Need of the week: pantry staples

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are pantry staples: sugar, flour, cornmeal, mayonnaise, oil, rice and dried beans.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Free admission to Upperville Horse Show

The oldest horse show in the U.S. runs daily this week, through June 11, in northern Fauquier County, featuring top regional, national and international riders. More than 2,000 horses and riders will compete in the historic setting at the 170th Upperville Colt & Horse Show, presented by MARS Equestrian.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the showgrounds are still located on the original 1853 location under the oaks at Grafton Farm.

Admission and parking are free. Free Wi-Fi is available. Competition starts at 7:30 a.m. daily and goes until sundown with horses and riders competing in multiple rings at once all week. See schedule at upperville.com.

Culpeper Tourism Dept. Things to Do

Calendar of events for the week from the town department:

June 9-11: 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Brandy Station with Culpeper Battlefield Tours and partners presenting a series of events and re-enactments.

June 9 CulpeperFest 2023: area’s largest business to community event, from the Chamber of Commerce, features over 120+ local vendors, live music, food trucks, large vehicle displays, giveaways, raffles, live entertainment, children’s activities, health screenings and so much more!

June 10 Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ at Belmont Farm Distillery: live bluegrass, food, free Bourbon samples and tours of the distillery.

June 11 VA State Chili Championship 2023 at Old House Vineyards: winner and top three Virginia cooks will qualify for the CASI Terlingua International Chili Championship in November.

June 11 Cal Tri Culpeper 2023: the inaugural edition will be held at Mountain Run Lake Park; competition aims to increase triathlon awareness, engagement and raises funds for local and national charities including Habitat For Humanity.

Mills makes dean’s list at U. of Kentucky

Karley Mills of Culpeper was named to the Spring 2023 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. This accomplishment is a sign of Karley’s hard work and commitment to learning, according to a college release. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

Justified playing at Sumerduck Ruritans

Justified of Fredericksburg, a southern gospel group, will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club Pickin’ Party.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for this free event. Food for sale: hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, desserts, and other refreshments plus a 50/50 raffle.

Virtual Veterans Job Fair today from RecruitMilitary

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the National Logistics Virtual Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at jobs.dav.org. The event is free to veterans, spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 30 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management, according to a release.

Participants can get career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

Prevention coalition awards $11K in scholarships

Team Jordan, a local suicide prevention coalition, recently awarded $11,000 in scholarships to nine graduating seniors at Culpeper High School and Eastern View High School. Scholarship winners provided responses to essay questions related to awareness of others who are in need of help and what approaches might be used to help those recognized as needing such.

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves, Alan Rasmussen – Prevention Specialist and Program Manager from Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, along with Kristen Jenkins, Secretary of Team Jordan, presented the awards to the scholarship recipients.

This was the seventh year that Team Jordan has awarded scholarships to local students, with total awards more than $60,000. Team Jordan believes that spreading knowledge and generating discussion, will result in the expansion their “team” and equates to having more people on the lookout for others who may need help, according to a release.

As with every year that Team Jordan awards scholarships, it’s not just the students that win rather, the entire community that’s benefits. Team Jordan congratulates all of the scholarship winners and thanks them for their interest in this most important subject.