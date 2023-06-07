Country Current free concert in Triangle

The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s only country-bluegrass ensemble, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle.

All performances are free and open to the public.

Thursday’s concert is a family-friendly event, meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy, according to a release. The performance will include fresh interpretations on classic country songs like Buck Owen’s “Above and Beyond” and George Strait’s “How a Cowgirl Says Goodbye,” paired with modern hits such as Josh Turner’s “Would You Go With Me” and Cody Johnson’s “A Little More Country Than That.”

The seven-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, New York and New Orleans and more. Each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.

Parade Thursday in downtown Orange

The Orange Volunteer Fire Co. Fireman's Parade will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday along North Madison Road and Caroline Street.

The Orange Fireman's Carnival starts tonight at the fairgrounds next to the station house on Caroline Street and runs nightly through Saturday with a Saturday matinee special ride-all-you-can wrist band price.

Cabernet Franc, Chef Cooper at Revalation Vineyards

Revalation Vineyards in Madison County will host the second in its series of comparative tastings from 6-8 p.m. this Saturday.

Each tasting, beginning last month, features wines of the same varietal from six local wineries and food pairings by local chefs.

Saturday’s tastings will feature Cabernet Franc from Muse Vineyards, Rosemont Vineyards and Winery, Zephaniah Farm Vineyard, Fabbioli Cellars, Chisholm Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards. The food pairings will be prepared by Chef Randy Cooper of Provisions Market in Orange.

The third and final tasting in this series will be Saturday, June 24 and will feature Petit Manseng from Brix & Columns Vineyards, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Hark Vineyards, Fabbioli Cellars, Horton Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards with food pairings by Chef Paul Deigl.

Baseball camp with Culpeper Cavaliers

PATH Recreation & Fitness Center will offer a baseball camp noon to 4 p.m. daily from June 12-16 in partnership with the Culpeper Cavaliers, Culpeper’s new Valley Baseball League franchise. The camp is for ages 9-13.

“Since PATH Recreation & Fitness Center opened its doors last summer, our goal has been to offer a variety of programs that respond to youth interests,” said Shari Landry, president of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation, fitness center manager.

“Baseball enjoys strong involvement at all levels locally and it is very exciting that Culpeper now has a team in the storied Valley Baseball League. Young players will have such a great time learning from the Cavaliers coaches and the talented college athletes that comprise the Cavaliers team.”

The recreation center’s multisport courts and batting cages will be home base for drills and instruction.

“The Cavaliers are excited to partner with the Path Recreation & Fitness Center and assist with their baseball camp,” team president Troy Ralston said. “Our college baseball players enjoy working with youth players to develop their baseball skills.”

Camp participants will also have time to enjoy recreation activities such as basketball and futsal; air hockey, ping pong and cornhole, and dodgeball, disc golf, bowling and more on the multisport & game simulator. Call 540/ 825-000 for camp fee information. Scholarships available for income eligible families.

New Center for Independent Living proposed

The disAbility Resource Center, a Center for Independent Living which serves people with disabilities, is launching a monthly hour-long Zoom meeting beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The goal is that interested people with disabilities who reside in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock will join an advisory board to establish a new Center for Independent Living. The first meeting will discuss the history of Centers for Independent Living, in existence since 1973, according to a release. Meeting attendees will hear how Centers for Independent Living support people to achieve their highest level of independent living.

For information, contact Brenda Boggs, Community Integration Specialist, at bboggs@cildrc.org or at 540/373-2559, Ext. 101.

Lesser known history in 'Orange Uncovered' videos

The Orange County Office of Economic Development & Tourism recently launched the first six videos in the “Orange Uncovered” series. The concept is to tell lesser-known local stories to build awareness about what Orange has to offer visitors and residents.

The videos will be marketed in an advertising campaign using a $20,000 grant from Virginia Tourism. "Orange Uncovered" tell stories from Barboursville Vineyards, Germanna Foundation, Ellwood Plantation/Friends of the Wilderness Battlefield, African American Historical Society, the Town of Gordonsville and the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage.

Assistant Director of Economic Development and Tourism Julie Perry said the videos are brief snippets of just a few of the amazing stories that Orange County has to tell. See VisitOrangeVirginia.com

Fauquier Health recruiting nurses at job fair

Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center is hosting upcoming job fairs to recruit CNA, LPN and RNs with sign-on bonuses for all positions.

Recruiters and hiring managers will be onsite 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14, to meet with applicants and give tours of the facility, located at 360 Hospital Dr. in Warrenton. Fauquier Health is an equal opportunity employer.