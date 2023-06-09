New paranormal mystery book set in Culpeper

Award-winning filmmaker and author Victor Rook recently released his fourth novel, “The Ghosts of Culpeper Antiques,” about an eclectic group of spirits in an antique shop that helps solve a haunting mystery.

The book is set in a 1922 farmhouse turned store named Culpeper Antiques along a rural stretch of Route 29, according to a release.

The story is told from the point of view of Mary Worthington, the eldest spirit, who serves as the group matriarch and narrator, according to the release. When items for sale arrive at the store without spirits attached, the group becomes concerned. In attempting to figure out why, the spirits discover that the old farmhouse itself conceals a century-old secret. The “cozy” mystery engages the reader in the story without overly graphic violence or language.

Other Virginia towns and cities mentioned in the book include Warrenton, Ruckersville, Manassas, Richmond, Charlottesville, Chesapeake and Alexandria.

Rook’s other books include the 2014 book of satirical short horror stories, "People Who Need To Die," featured in the Washington Post; "In Search of Good Times," about a man who believes sitcom families are real and sets off on a road trip to find them, and "Musings of a Dysfunctional Life," a memoir for the middle-aged. All books are available on Amazon and victorrook.com.

'The Making of a Museum' kicks off series

Hands on History at the Museum of Culpeper history is a new monthly series of weekend programs for family members of all ages. Each month will feature a different activity putting attendees in touch with Culpeper’s past. Programs will be offered the second Saturday of the month.

The first in the series, "Exhibit Design: The Making of A Museum," will be offered 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the museum, located in the Culpeper Depot. The museum is getting ready to create a new exhibit. Come see how it is done and get a chance to try one of your own.

There is no admission fee for this program. See culpepermuseum.com and contact education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749 for more information.

Free basketball camp celebrates 20 years

The Safren Summer League Basketball Camp will celebrate 20 years with a one-night program happening from 5:15 to 8 p.m. on July 20.

Culpeper legend Keith "Mister" Jennings and James Thompson, head coach of Culpeper County High School's boys varsity team, will lead the free camp, being held at 20399 Miller Dr. in Culpeper. The camp is open for boys and girls entering grades 6-9. Participants must register at 703/967-0045 or richie@safrensales.com.

All campers must wear a white shirt with their name on the front and back. Celebrating 20 years with awards and cookout immediately following.

JMU honor graduates at spring commencement

James Madison University of Harrisonsburg is pleased to announce local students who graduated with honors at May 2023 commencement:

Jarod Reichel of Warrenton graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Computer Science; Jacob Hayward of Culpeper graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Health Sciences; Anna Reed of Bealeton graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Nursing; MaryHelen Getty of Locust Grove graduated Cum Laude with a degree in Political Science; Kelsey Gastley of Warrenton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Dietetics; Michael Chiccehitto of Warrenton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Finance; Monica Simmons of Barboursville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Individualized Study; Theadora Robertson of Madison graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Intelligence Analysis; Katherine Reebals of Barboursville graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Nursing; Madison Hollingsworth of Warrenton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Nursing; Kelly Jorgensen of Warrenton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Secondary Education; Camden Gillespie of Warrenton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Theater; Alyssa Coppage of Amissville graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Art; William Burton of Reva graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Kinesiology and Caroline Shaffer of Amissville graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Special Education.

Ford to speak at Orange Dems meeting

The Orange County Democratic Committee will have a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at its offices in the Town of Orange.

The highlight will be a campaign kickoff for Jason Ford for Virginia State Senate. Ford, of Culpeper, is the Democratic nominee for District 28 in the November election against incumbent Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania.

Ford will share his campaign plans. Members are invited to bring friends and family along to meet the remarkable young man, according to a release. There will be celebratory drinks and snacks and a Zoom visit from Sara Ratcliffe, Democratic nominee for House of Delegates District 62. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and conversation.

U.S. Senate candidate at Madison GOP Women's meeting

Kimberly Lowe, a farmer, mother to three, Christian Policy Advisor and 6th generation Virginian, running for the U.S. Senate, will be the guest speaker at the Madison County Republican Women's monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 in the annex at Fellowship Baptist Church, at 725 Gate Road in Madison.

The meeting dinner will feature chicken fiesta plus sides and desserts by MCRW Members. Dinner donation is $10 per person. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting. For more information, please call 540/923-4109.