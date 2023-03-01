Racquets for Reading reaches 10,000 youth

An Albemarle County youth tennis and childhood literacy nonprofit recently achieved a milestone of reaching 10,000 preschoolers and kindergartners in 29 school systems around Virginia, including Culpeper, through its Racquets for Reading program.

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc., based in Ivy, reported cumulative distribution of upwards of 80,000 books and fun giveaways, mini rubber ducky reading pals, Go Bananas for QuickStart! nutrition cards, banana-scented bookmarks and stickers.

Lynda Harrill, QuickStart founder, created Racquets for Reading in November 2020 in response to the COVID disruption when their tennis program was shuttered. She said serving 10,000 kids is quite a benchmark for them.

“We came up with Racquets for Reading because we knew it would help as tennis in school with kids was put on hold by COVID, but we had no idea it would be this big,” she said. “It’s a pretty simple concept.”

Teachers in participating counties receive a check payable to Scholastic Book Club and then the teachers select “bargain books” that suit their classroom demographics and reading achievement levels. Making it fun is the secret to success with teaching kids tennis and fostering a love of reading, Harrill said.

Teachers send photos of the kids with books and giveaways and a list of titles purchased. They are also asked to send thank-you notes to generous community donors who make the program possible.

QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia is an all-volunteer nonprofit established in 2009 to promote, develop and grow QuickStart Tennis in Virginia for beginners, especially underserved youth, using a “play-to-learn” format. The service area is Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Culpeper, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Fluvanna, Franklin, Greene, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Louisa, Lunenburg, Madison, Mecklenburg, Nelson, Nottoway, Orange, Patrick Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, Powhatan and Rappahannock counties and the cities of Charlottesville, Danville and Martinsville and King George County.

Culpeper Co-Op partners with the Beef Ministry

CFC Farm & Home Center has partnered with the Farm Ministry to expand its beef distributions into Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Madison, Greene and Orange counties.

CFC’s donation to the Dayton, Va.-based nonprofit will provide at least 100 pounds of ground beef into each of the county’s food banks, according to Katie Reames, director of agriculture marketing at Culpeper Farmer’s Cooperative.

Through industry partner contributions from Culpeper Farmers Cooperative, Rockingham Cooperative and Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative, the Farm Ministry recently announced its expansion of the Beef Ministry into 25 total counties across Virginia and into eastern Kentucky.

“The sizeable expansion of our Beef Ministry will go a long way to helping feed those in need within our area with high-quality protein sources while also partnering with local beef producers to provide the products,” said Keith Turner, Farm Ministry founder and Rockingham Cooperative feed division manager, in a news release.

The model of the Beef Ministry program truly represents their motto of People Helping People, he said. The Farm Ministry, founded 2017, has a mission to connect agriculture producers with the less fortunate in the community. See thefarmministry.org for more information.

Volunteer literacy council tutor training class upcoming

Culpeper Literacy Council is hosting its next tutor training class from 6-7:30 p.m. on March 9.

Attendees will learn about what the council does and how to help. Volunteers do not need to speak another language to be a tutor.

The meeting will be held in the Culpeper Literacy Council ground floor office at 415 S. Main St. Park in the back of the building. For more information or to confirm a space, contact director@culpeperliteracy.org or call 540/825-5804.

Barrel Tasting this weekend in Amissville

Gray Ghost Vineyards is hosting its Annual Barrel Tasting this weekend.

Attendees will have a chance to sample wine directly from the barrel in the underground barrel room at the event 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on site at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.

This is the only time to reserve futures of the intense 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon. Reservations recommended at 540/937-4869. Admission fee of $30 includes barrel tasting, current release wine tasting, logo glass and light hors d’oeuvres. See grayghostvineyards.com for more information.

Extended museum hours, monument program

Starting today, Washington Heritage Museums will be extending its hours as follows: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday.

A museum panel presentation, “Shared Vision: The Mary Washington Monument,” will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 2 at Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater in Fredericksburg.

Nancy Moore, Jeanette Cadwallender, Chuck Fennell and Anne Darron will discuss Washington Heritage Museum’s recently receipt of the Mary Washington Monument, Caretaker’s Lodge and surrounding grounds by deed of gift from the City of Fredericksburg. Learn more about how this was accomplished and the vision for the future of the site.