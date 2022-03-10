Culpeper-area community briefs for March 10, 2022

Senior Suppers to resume at Fauquier hospital BistroFauquier Health is resuming its Senior Suppers for community members 55 and older following pandemic pauses to the popular culinary event.

Senior Supper returns 4:30-6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 in the Bistro at Fauquier hospital in Warrenton.

The meal will be offered bi-weekly April 14 and April 28 as well as on May 12 and May 26. Beginning in June, the expectation is host Senior Suppers every Thursday, according to a Fauquier Health release.

Participating seniors will be invited to choose from an entree, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk for $6.

The Bistro will accommodate guests based on capacity regulations and will work to maintain social distance. Seniors can park and enter through the side bistro entrance and self-screen at the temperature station. Masking is still required unless seated at a table.

“For March we celebrate National Nutrition Month and Senior Suppers bring the chance to again sit down, share a meal, and socialize with our neighbors,” said Fauquier Health dietician Isabel Maples.

“There’s no cooking or cleaning involved and, after all the extra isolation COVID brought, the connection time can improve overall nutrition in our community.”

Bistro Dietary Director Lucy Mumo said they have an exciting lineup of meal selections on tap as well as future events with themes, cook outs, and musical options.

Registration is not required. Space may be limited.

Deadline March 16 for credit union scholarshipHigh school seniors attending any public, private, or home-school in the membership area of UVA Community Credit Union are encouraged to apply for a $1,500 scholarships by the March 16 deadline.

“Throughout the years the Credit Union’s scholarship program has helped hundreds of students pursue their dreams of higher education while reducing their college debt. We consider these scholarships an investment in the future of these young people and in their communities,” said Jeffery C. Moscicki, Chairman of the Board, in a statement.

Graduating high school seniors are eligible to apply for one of the 15 scholarships is they reside in: Albemarle, Amherst, Augusta, Bath, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell, Culpeper, Cumberland, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rappahannock, Rockbridge, and Rockingham; and the cities of: Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Waynesboro.

Apply at uvacreditunion.org/scholarship

NAACP announces 2022 scholarshipsThe Culpeper Branch of the NAACP will award a $500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior who lives in Culpeper, Madison, or Rappahannock counties.

Scholarships are available for applicants who will attend accredited trade, vocational, and technical schools; community colleges; or four-year colleges and universities. Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 grade average.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 1. Please submit applications through the guidance office or via mail to: NAACP Culpeper, P.O. Box 687, Culpeper, VA, 22701.

Orange County Dems to meet SaturdayOrange County Democratic Committee will meet in-person its Chapman Street office and via Zoom at 10 a.m. this Saturday, March 12.

Lynlee Thorne, Political Director of Rural GroundGame will be the guest speaker. Thorne will speak about creative community outreach programs RGG has developed to generate interest in local committees and build trust by supporting local organizations and advancing goals Democrats share we share.

She will also talk about work being done to develop strategic, ongoing messaging campaigns across multiple media platforms. RGG also works with candidates and Thorne will provide a quick snapshot of how to help support local candidates.