Women’s LIFT, State of the Community

The 2023 Virtual State of the Community will be broadcast on Zoom at 9 a.m. on March 15.

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce to hear about key topics affecting the community and impact on businesses in this annual program, held virtually since the start of the pandemic. Contact the chamber to sign up.

Women’s LIFT will be held noon to 7 p.m. on April 19 at The Mulberry at Old Trade Farm in Brandy Station.

Promote, inspire and build up women in the community at this retreat offering lunch, programs, speakers activities and networking.

‘Odd Couple,’ ‘Music Man’ this weekend on Mt. Pony

The theme of, “From Broadway to Hollywood,” continues in color and black & white this weekend at the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., it’s “The Odd Couple” (Paramount, 1968). There was a time when playwright Neil Simon was the king of Broadway, and the stage version of this film (premiered in 1965) is perhaps his best, or, at least, best known. Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon took on the roles of Oscar and Felix for the initial filming of the play, but there have been many other incarnations. Color, 124 minutes.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, on the big screen will be, “A Raisin in the Sun,” (Columbia, 1961). Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee starred in the Broadway production about a Black family’s struggle in the poverty ridden section of Chicago. The two stars also appear in the highly regarded film adaption made in 1961. Black & white, 128 minutes.

Saturday night at 7:30 return for, “The Music Man” (Warner Bros, 1962). Meredith Willson pays homage to his Iowa roots with this tale of a con man acting as a traveling salesman who gets caught, not so much by the law as by his heart strings. A Tour de force for Robert Preston when it opened on Broadway in 1957, they wisely brought him along for the film version. Color, 151 minutes.

Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain.

Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate. No guns are allowed on the federal property.

Former BET CEO kicks off Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, March programming at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture features events with prominent Black women in the arts and entertainment industry.

To kick off the month, former chairman and CEO of BET Debra Lee will discuss the joys and challenges of being a Black woman executive in the entertainment industry in a conversation about her new memoir, “I Am Debra Lee,” at 7 p.m. tonight in the Oprah Winfrey Theater and streaming live.

As the woman who brought television shows like “The Game” and “Being Mary Jane” to cable television, Lee has been responsible for elevating Black images and storytelling for decades, according to a museum release. In her new memoir, the author shares her own story in an intimate and eye-opening tale about her career in entertainment.

Michel Martin, weekend host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” will moderate the conversation. Signed books will be available for sale courtesy of Smithsonian Enterprises. Admission is free but registration is required.

Irish & Country dance opportunities

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Come see performers from the Kiristin Butke Irish Dance School in a free presentation of Irish culture and music at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Culpeper County Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Get tickets at CCLVAirishdance.eventbrite.com.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, try some Country Fusion Country Line Dancing at Mountain Run Winery. Country Fusion is a new fitness workout that incorporates country music and dance, designed for all levels and ages.

Learn up to nine line dances. The cost is $15 per person.

Visitor Center spring hours begin Saturday

Beginning Saturday, the Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Centers and Chatham Manor will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fredericksburg and Chancellorsville Battlefield Visitor Centers and Chatham Manor operated under reduced hours during January and February. The park’s summer schedule, with expanded programs and building hours, is anticipated to begin in early June.

Chatham’s grounds are open 9 a.m.-5 pm. All other park grounds are open sunrise to sunset. Updated park hours can be found on the website on the Operating Hours & Seasons page.

Health Dept. listening sessions start today

The 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment listening sessions, sponsored by Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, UVA Health, Fauquier Health, Culpeper Wellness Foundation and PATH Foundation, begin today.

The public from the five county health district is invited to come weigh in on topics they feel are important to community health. Three sessions are on tap for today: 9-11 a.m. at Marshall Community Center, 4133-A Rectortown Rd.; 1-3 p.m. at Bealeton Baptist Church, 11172 Remington Rd. and 5-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 39 Alexandria Pike in Warrenton.

Reva Mobile Food Pantry 4th Wednesday

Need groceries? For individuals looking for food assistance, The Reva Mobile Food Pantry can help. The Reva Mobile Food Pantry delivers fresh produce, dry goods, and occasionally dairy and frozen meat, free of charge.

The next food distribution will be held 10-11:30 a.m. on March 22, and the fourth Wednesday of each month, at Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue, located at 18230 Birmingham Rd., just off 29 South in Culpeper County. No early birds. All are welcome. Questions? Vist brafb.org or call 540/248-3663.