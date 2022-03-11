Culpeper-area community briefs for March 11, 2022

Snapping turtle treated at wildlife center

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center recently took in its first reptilian patient of 2022.

This Snapping Turtle came to the animal rescue site from Arlington with a dirty and open fracture. A portion of its upper shell was missing entirely, exposing muscle and bone.

This kind of injury is most likely the result of a vehicle collision, causing the turtle a great deal of pain, and if left untreated could result in a serious infection, according to a release.

In this case, medical staff used a vacuum-assisted closure to suction away discharge and encourage healing. This method works well for deep and irregularly-shaped wounds. This turtle was on pain medications and antibiotics to begin the healing process.

Although the wound will not look like a perfect carapace when healed, the area will harden over time and serve this turtle well in the wild. For this patient, the healing process could take eight weeks or more.

Have unused wound VAC dressings leftover from medical care? Please consider donating them to the Center. These dressings can be quite expensive and almost all of the center’s are donated by its amazing supporters.

In this area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between Oct. 1-April 30.

Each year, the Center sees an increase in turtle patients and regardless of their reason for admission, turtles have slow metabolisms and take a lot of time and resources to treat. The average length of stay for our turtle patients is over 200 days, the release stated.

Voter registration drive by local NAACP

Culpeper NAACP Branch 7058 will be holding voter registration 2 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays in March outside of the Culpeper County Library.

Any 17-year-old who will turn 18 by Nov. 8 is eligible to register. Check registration status and get information about restoration of voting rights on March 14, 21 and 28.

Making Moves: Girls in Skateboarding

The National Museum of African American History & Culture continues its celebration of Women’s History month with this free virtual program at 11 a.m. today, March 11.

Explore the innovative roles of Black and Native women and girls in the world of skateboarding. Then, attendees can design skateboard art that expresses their unique identity. This online program is part of the Smithsonian’s American Women’s History Initiative early childhood program. nmaahc.si.edu/events

Culpeper Chamber ribbon-cuttings

Montague Miller & Co. will cut the ribbon on its new location at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15 at 139 W. Davis St. Suite 200.

The real estate office will host an open house until 2 p.m. with a light lunch and desserts.

Wellness Revolution will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. March 30 at 102 N. Main St. Suite 101.

Fauquier Health Bistro job fair

The hospital in Warrenton is recruiting full and part-time cooks, patient dining associates, food service and utility employees to work in its Bistro dining area.

A job fair will be held 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on site at 500 Hospital Drive. The Director of Dietary Services will be onsite to meet with applicants and give tours.

Attendees should bring a resume and enter through the main entrance for screening. Masking is required. Students looking for a part time job are invited. Questions? Call 540/316-4402.

State of the Community speakers

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 State of the Community 9-11 a.m. March 23 on Zoom.

Dr. Trice Gravatte, the new health director with Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, will speak on community health. Bryan Rothamel with Culpeper County Department of Economic Development will speak on economic growth and recovery.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will speak about public safety followed by Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock speaking about serving the underserved.

Senior Extension Agent Carl Stafford will end the program with a talk on agriculture. Contact the chamber office to sign up.