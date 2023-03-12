Aging Together announces ‘5 Over 50’ nominees

Aging Together quoted Daisaku Ikeda in announcing its “5 Over 50” winners for 2023: “Recognizing and treasuring the contributions of older people is essential to the long-term flourishing of any society.”

The 5 Over 50 celebration is Aging Together’s annual event that honors five individuals age 50 or older, one from each of our region’s counties, who have exemplified selfless service to their communities. And this year’s winners are: Perry Smiley from Culpeper, Darlene Kelly from Fauquier, Scott Bennett from Madison, Lee Frame from Orange and Barbara Adolfi from Rappahannock.

Four wine and cheese parties are being planned for this year’s honorees from 4-6 p.m. on May 17.

For Culpeper and Madison, the party will be at Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery. For Orange, the party will be at the Lake of the Woods clubhouse, in Fauquier at the PATH Foundation and for Rappahannock, Quievermont Winery. Sponsorship information is available at agingtogether.org/5-over-50.html.

Culpeper GOP names new chairwoman

Lorraine Carter is the new chairwoman of the Culpeper County Republican Committee. She was voted in Feb. 23 during the general meeting.

Susan Monaco was elected vice chairwoman of the local GOP committee.

Both women have served on the committee in other roles and are focused on growing membership, participating in community events and communicating opportunities for conservatives to have a voice in local politics and the community, according to a release.

“We are both looking forward to continuing the mission of the CCRC by supporting and electing Republicans to office locally and beyond,” Carter said in a statement. “We must continue to focus on strengthening our resolve and commitment to our Republican Creed and work together to grow our party.”

CCRC monthly business meetings will be held for the rest of the year at Reformation Lutheran Church, located at 601 Madison Rd. The next business meeting will be at 7 p.m. on March 23.

The next CCRC Executive Board Meeting is at 7 p.m. on March 16 at headquarters, located at 402 S. Main St.

Orange Dems recruiting state candidates

The Orange County Democratic Committee is looking for candidates to run for House of Delegates District 63 which includes precincts at Lake of the Woods clubhouse and community center, Germanna Community College in Locust Grove, Locust Grove Primary School, and Mine Run and Unionville.

The committee is also recruiting for State Senate District 28 which covers Orange, Culpeper, Madison, Greene and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier. These are both predominantly Republican districts, according to a release from Orange Dems.

“But it is critical to provide voters with a choice and to force Republicans to campaign and spend money—no free rides!” according to the release.

James Madison’s 272nd birthday

Montpelier in Orange County will host a wreath-laying at the grave of the fourth U.S. President at 11 a.m. on his birthday, March 16 at the Madison Family Cemetery.

This is a short walk from the Montpelier Visitor’s Center parking lot.

Golden anniversary for Culpeper school

Pearl Sample Elementary will celebrate its 50th Anniversary at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 on site at 18480 Simms Dr. No RSVP required.

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St.

The County Rules Committee will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in county administration.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the county administration building and live on Culpeper Media Network.

See agendas and documents at town and county of Culpeper on Boarddocs.

Free health & wellness fair in F’burg

The University of Mary Washington is hosting its annual Health and Wellness Fair from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cedric Rucker University Center, located at 1701 College Ave. in Fredericksburg. Held since 2010, the free fair, open to the public, will include more than 40 exhibitors offering information, demonstrations and free samples of products and services that promote all facets of good health and wellness.

There will also be drawings for lots of valuable door prizes, including a $100 Visa Card. Free parking is on College Avenue or in the Alvey Parking Garage, on Alvey Drive just off Route 1.

Reva Mobile Food Pantry 4th Wednesday

Need groceries? For individuals looking for food assistance, The Reva Mobile Food Pantry can help. The Reva Mobile Food Pantry delivers fresh produce, dry goods, and occasionally dairy and frozen meat, free of charge.

The next food distribution will be held 10-11:30 a.m. on March 22, and the fourth Wednesday of each month, at Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue, located at 18230 Birmingham Rd., just off 29 South in Culpeper County. No early birds. All are welcome. Questions? Vist brafb.org or call 540/248-3663.

Veterans virtual job fair upcoming

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 14. It is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 50 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

Top 10 consumer complaints last year

Attorney General Jason Miyares recently announced the Top 10 consumer complaints received by his office last year. He hopes Virginians will be wary of any suspicious offers and actively report any consumer concern.

During 2022, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received and processed 5,471 consumer complaints.

The Top 10 complaint subjects were:

Automotive Sales Home Improvement, Service & Repair Internet Sales & Service Credit, Loans & Debt Collection Warranties & Rebates Automotive Service & Repair Medical/Health Professions Transportation & Freight Other Professional Services and Timeshares & Recreation Property

The Attorney General’s Office serves as the central clearinghouse in Virginia for the receipt, evaluation and referral of consumer complaints. It also operates a Consumer Protection Hotline. Last year, the Office handled 17,932 calls from consumers needing assistance.

The Consumer Protection Section also offers dispute resolution services to individual consumers and businesses.

The Dispute Resolution Unit can serve as a neutral facilitator and point of contact between consumers and businesses as they voluntarily work toward a mutually agreeable outcome.

Last year, the Dispute Resolution Unit and the Section’s investigators resolved or closed 3,823 consumer complaints with consumers recovering $421,954.

Individuals can find the number of complaints filed against a specific business, whether the complaints are open or closed, a description of the complaint topic, the outcome of individual complaints, and other information at the Consumer Complaint Database. It can be searched by company name, industry, or complaint topic or limited to geographic areas.

Contact the Consumer Protection Section at 800/552-9963 or consumer@oag.state.va.us.