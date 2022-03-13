Culpeper-area community briefs for March 13, 2022

Vietnam Veterans Day in CulpeperThe Culpeper Minutemen Chapter VASSAR, Culpeper VFW Post 2524 and Vietnam Veterans will celebrate Vietnam Veterans Day at 4 p.m. on March 29 at the Vietnam Memorial next to the Culpeper Court House on West Davis Street.

There will be a Veteran hat giveaway and a chance for any veteran to reflect on their service. Contact Charles Jameson, Historian, Culpeper Minute men Chapter VASSAR at 540/222-9603.

Public hearing: FY23 school budgetThe Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.

Parents and citizens are encouraged to provide input regarding their views of the educational needs of local students and priorities of the school division. The School Board believes strongly that community input is vital to the budget process, according to a school division release. All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the School Budget Public Hearing.

UVA Medical Center No. 1 hospital in VirginiaNewsweek rates University of Virginia Health at No. 42 hospital in the U.S. and among the top 250 hospitals in the world.

According to Newsweek global editor, Nancy Cooper, this year’s list shows ”what has set the world’s leading hospitals apart is their continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID.”

UVA Health CEO K. Craig Kent said the honor from Newsweek of being No. 1 in the state reflects incredible dedication from their entire team as they provide the most advanced, comprehensive care for patients from across Virginia and beyond. “This is a well-deserved honor for UVA Health,” Kent said.

Added UVA Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton, “Our team members have faced incredible challenges over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have persevered to provide excellent care for all of our patients. This award from Newsweek is another sign of all they have accomplished in service of our patients.”

Antarctica trip slide show at Ruritan meetingThis month, the Jefferson Ruritan Club featured program will be Culpeper resident Bob Houck, who will present a slide show of his Dec. trip to Antarctica.

Anyone is invited to attend the free program at 7 p.m. this Tuesday, March 15 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd. The evening will begin with a delicious dinner followed by the program and a short meeting.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Members also get to know others in the community while helping the community.

New members or visitors, young or old are always welcome, and there is plenty of space in the Fellowship Hall to socially distance. Call 540/937-5119 or JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

How to create a raised vegetable gardenTim Ohlwiler, a horticulture expert at Fauquier Extension Office, will present a free program to the Culpeper Garden Club at 2 p.m. on March 17 at Culpeper United Methodist Church Refreshments at 1:45 p.m. Questions about the club? 540/229-1252 or 540/829-6693.

Red Cross: Have your blood tested for virus antibodiesThe Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time, according to March 11 release.

Results may help identify donations with antibody levels necessary to be processed into convalescent plasma and potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.

Personal results will be available in the donor’s Red Cross account at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor mobile app. Sign up here.

While the results will not diagnose an infection, they may indicate if a person’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19 following vaccination or infection, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors will also get a mini-physical, including tests for heart rate, blood iron levels, and temperature.

Fried chicken dinner to benefit Fire & RescueRichardsville Fire and Rescue Auxiliary will be serving up a Fried Chicken Dinner 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at the volunteer station in Culpeper County.

Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and dessert. $10/adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and 5 and under eat free. For more information, call 540/399-1122.

Digital Docent RoundtableThe National Museum of African American History & Culture presents this virtual program at 1 p.m. this Monday, March 14.

A panel of museum docents will discuss their favorite works of art in one of the museum’s latest exhibitions, “Reckoning: Protest. Defiance. Resilience.,” and share reflections that range from defiance to resilience, grief to mourning and hope to change.

The exhibition is a testament to how artists and photographers use their voices to pay tribute to those lost, lifting up names such as Eric Garner, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at demonstrations and in communities online. See nmaahc.si.edu/events