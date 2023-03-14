Lifeguard certification training

Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper will hold a shallow water lifeguard certification training course on March 25-26, from 9 a.m. to noon. The training will provide entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to 5 feet and includes First Aid, CPR and AED.

Participants should be 16 years of age or older. See powellwellnesscenter.org for prerequisites for course participation. To register or for additional information, contact aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.

Maker Energy Faire returns

Culpeper County Public Schools is bringing the Maker Energy Faire back on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Culpeper Technical Education Center, located at 17441 Frank Turnage Drive in Culpeper.

There will be incredible door prizes, drones and many hands-on and make-and-take activities for the whole family. Activities will include Legos, a technology breakdown station, green screen movie magic, a cupcake bar and a 3D print your own design. There will also be food trucks on site. The event is free and open to all ages.

Veterans virtual job fair upcoming

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will co-host the National Virtual All Veterans Job Fair today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 50 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, veterans can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.