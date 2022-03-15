Culpeper-area community briefs for March 15, 2022

Anderson for Congress speaking tonight at Madison GOP Women’s dinner

Derrick Anderson, 7th District Congressional candidate, will be the Guest Speaker at Madison County Republican Women’s dinner meeting from 6-8 p.m. tonight, March 15 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.

Anderson a native of Spotsylvania County and was in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech. He is a former Special Forces Green Beret with six tours of duty overseas in Afghanistan, Iraq, and throughout the Middle East.

Following his time in the Army, Anderson graduated with his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center in 2019. He clerked for two separate federal judges where he worked on a variety of civil and criminal cases.

Anderson also served in the White House during President Trump’s Administration in the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

The dinner menu will feature corn beef and cabbage, with great sides and desserts by MCRW members. Dinner donation/$10. Everyone is invited to attend.

Questions? 540/923-4109.

Garden Club meeting location change

Tim Ohlwiler, horticulture expert at Fauquier Extension Office, will talk about how to create raised vegetable garden and flower beds at the Culpeper Garden Club meeting this week.

The free program will be held at at 1:30 p.m. on March 17 at the home of Mary Dale.

This is a timely topic for anyone interested in exploring this gardening option. The Culpeper Garden Club always welcomes guests and visitors. For more information or directions to the meeting contact Dale at 540/937-6240.

Town of Culpeper Planning Commission

This town council appointed advisory group will meet at 6 p.m. tonight in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

DSS board meetings this week

The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. this Wednesday, March 16 at Culpeper County Administration, 302 N. Main St.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow COVID 19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the CDC, VDH and by Governor’s Executive Order

CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360.

Need of the Week: beef stew, Dinty Moore, chili

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are Hormel Compleats, Dinty Moore, Spaghetti O’s, Chef Boyardee, beef stew, chili and Sloppy Joe. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

New urgent care facility opens in Locust Grove

Centercare Urgent Care opened Monday at 4207 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove, according to a release from Orange County Economic Development.

The new practice will offer urgent care services to patients of all ages and is equipped with on-site labs, EKG, and X-ray services. Centercareva.com is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Pedsplus Pediatrics Primary Care, affiliated with Centercare Urgent Care, will share the facility. They will provide primary care services to patients up to 21 years of age.

Orange County Economic Development assisted with identifying a location and provided additional business expansion assistance to the two offices.

“We’re excited that Dr. Laurore has selected Orange County as home to his fourth Virginia clinic. This new medical facility will fill a need for Orange County citizens and is a welcome addition to the business community,” said OC Economic Development Director Rose Deal.