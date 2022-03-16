Culpeper-area community briefs for March 16, 2022

Culpeper health facility re-certifiedPowell Wellness Center has achieved re-certification by the Medical Fitness Association, the country’s leading organization dedicated solely to medically integrated fitness facilities.

As a certified facility, PWC offers the professional expertise and programming necessary to safely and effectively assist people, regardless of current health status, to develop and maintain an active lifestyle that minimizes the risk of illness and promotes health and wellness, according to a release.

The Medical Fitness Association Facility Certification is recognized as a mark of excellence in the health and wellness industry. PWC qualified for recertification with a score of 100 percent.

“We are proud to be a part of a select group of industry leaders who are committed to improving health and promoting wellness through exercise. With the current challenges facing our health care system, disease prevention through maintenance of a healthy lifestyle is vitally important,” said PWC director Eric Good.

The certification process involves an in-depth, on-site review of a facility’s adherence to internationally recognized Standards and Guidelines for Medical Fitness Facilities. The center’s Medical Advisory Committee is part of its team. Composed of local medical professionals, the committee provides active and regular medical oversight, an important role unique to MFA certified facilities. The MAC advises staff in the development and oversight of fitness programs designed for people with chronic health conditions like obesity, heart disease, Parkinson’s, arthritis and more.

According to Good, the MFA certification and medical fitness focus set PWC apart from traditional fitness centers.

“We work closely with local physicians to help our members prevent illness and chronic disease and recover more quickly and completely after a medical event,” Good said. “Our staff are well-trained in emergency response and ensuring member safety. Currently, PWC is one of only two certified medical fitness facilities in Virginia and offers a member experience that simply isn’t available elsewhere in our region.”

Food and supply distribution eventEmpowering Culpeper will distribute food boxes 9-11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

The Community Development Redistribution Resource Center will also be providing cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items at the distribution.

Indoor COVID-19 precautions continue to remain in place: individuals attending the event will be asked to wear masks and social distance and anyone who is sick is asked to stay home. Individuals may enter the church upon arrival, where they will be given a number. Their number will be called once their food and supply box is ready for pick-up.

Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. Contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.

Fried chicken dinner this weekendThe Richardsville Fire & Rescue Auxiliary will serve a Fried Chicken Dinner 4-7 p.m. this Saturday, March 19 at the stationhouse in Culpeper County.

Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit and dessert.

$10/adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and 5 and under eat free. Contact 540/399-1122.

Little Fork seeking cookbook sponsorsAttention Rixeyville, Culpeper and Amissville business owners. Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is currently seeking sponsors to help cover costs for printing and production for its soon-to-be published recipe book.

This is a great opportunity to showcase a business to the local community while also supporting dedicated emergency rescue volunteers and firefighting services.

All cookbook sponsors will be advertised in the cookbook and recognized at littleforkvfrc.org with a mention of their business and a link to their website.

For information, contact Lisa Salyers Lightner at 540/937-7717 or lisa.lfvfrc@gmail.com