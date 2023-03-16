New name: Little Learners today at the Museum

It’s the same great program, but with a new name. Hands on History is now, Little Learners.

The one-hour program for ages 2-5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. today in the Museum of Culpeper History in the Depot. This interactive series of children’s programming that brings fun facts, objects and activities out of the past to the families of today.

It’s madness! Know why basketball was invented? Or why it is called basketball? Come celebrate March Madness at the Museum of Culpeper History by learning about the creation of basketball with Culpeper’s very own basketball superstar Keith “Mister” Jennings. Children will be able to try their hand at shooting some hoops.

The event is free thanks to a Power of Change grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. RSVP at culpepermuseum.com, education@culpepermuseum.com or 540/829-1749.

Health Needs Assessment listening sessions today

The public is invited to attend any of three listening sessions taking place today in Culpeper County and the Town of Orange.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health District, Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Fauquier Health, PATH Foundation, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center are sponsoring the sessions to receive public input on health and wellness priorities in Planning District 9.

Today’s sessions will be held 9-11 a.m. at Reva Fire Hall, located at 18230 Birmingham Rd. in Culpeper County; 1-3 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S West St. in the Town of Culpeper and 5-7 p.m. in the Town of Orange Community Center, located at 235 Warren St.

The virtual Community Health Needs Assessment survey for the region is now available at chsresults.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0B5Q2LCDSv93wJU.

Wreath-laying for Madison’s 272nd birthday

James Madison’s Montpelier will commemorate the 272nd birthday of James Madison at 11 a.m. today at the Madison Family Cemetery on site at the Orange County estate.

The fourth president of the United States is considered the Father of the Constitution and Architect of the Bill of Rights. President Madison remains the only president to have been engaged in battle while in office, personally riding out on August 14, 1814, to observe the troops during the War of 1812’s Battle of Bladensburg, according to a release from Montpelier. He was accompanied by Secretary of War John Armstrong and Secretary of State James Monroe.

The United States Marine Corps will lay the presidential wreath at the Madison Family Cemetery for his birthday at Montpelier, which will acknowledge the placing of wreaths by distinguished organizations and members of the community. The ceremony is free and open to the public and will be live-streamed on Facebook James Madison’s Montpelier.

Tours will be offered every half hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A special tour highlighting Madison’s role as Father of the Constitution will be offered at 1:30 p.m. See montpelier.org/events for more information.

Ribbon cutting for Culpeper Branch NAACP HQ

An open house and ribbon cutting for the new headquarters of NAACP Culpeper Branch will be held at 4 p.m. today at Culpeper Business Center, located at 14115 Lovers Lane. Tours of the suite, a raffle fundraiser and light refreshments will be offered until 6:30 p.m. The branch’s regular general meeting, open to the public, starts at 7 p.m.

Raffle tickets and donations are at naacpculpeper.org under “News” or in person at the open house for three prizes—$50 gift card from Bowles Southern Fried, $50 gift card from Shawn’s BBQ and a book prize pack featuring, “The 1619 Project” and “Born On The Water.”

Needs of the Week: sugar, flour, mayo

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are sugar, flour, cornmeal, mayonnaise, oil, rice and dried beans. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Spanberger telephone town hall tonight

U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger will host her latest public telephone town 7:30-8:30 p.m., tonight at 833/380-0670 or spanberger.house.gov/live.

“I’m always looking for new opportunities to connect with and hear directly from residents of Virginia’s Seventh District,” said Spanberger in a statement.

“That’s why I’m looking forward to yet another discussion of the issues facing Virginia families, seniors, and small businesses. The stories and ideas I hear during these events better inform my advocacy on behalf of the Virginians I serve—and so I appreciate everyone who takes the time to participate.”

Schools budget presentation to BOS

Culpeper County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads will give his annual budget presentation for FY24 to the Board of Supervisors at 4:30 p.m. today in the county administration building, located at 302 N. Main St.

The Board of Supervisors will also hear an overall budget update from the County Administrator and consider formally authorizing advertisement of a public hearing April 18 at 7 p.m. on the proposed FY24 Budget and at 7:30 p.m. regarding proposed tax rates.