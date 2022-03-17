Culpeper-area community briefs for March 17, 2022

Gnarly Hops & Barley Fest Culpeper Block Party in April

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for Culpeper Renaissance Inc.’s Gnarly Hops & Barley Fest 2022.

The event happening noon to 5 p.m. April 30 in front of the Depot will bring together live music, craft beverages, food trucks, artisan vendors, lawn games, and kids activities for an experience Culpeper, and surrounding areas, are sure to enjoy.

Various sponsor packages are available and include a host of publicity and promotional opportunities for businesses. Secure a sponsorship by March 21 at 540/825-4416 or crievents@culpeperdowntown.com.

Local winery wins gold in California

The 2019 Reserve Chardonnay of Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville won Gold medal honors at the San Francisco Chronicle wine competition in January.

In a competition dominated by California Chardonnay entries, this is extraordinary recognition for Virginia, according to a release. This award came on the heels of another Gold for the Reserve Chardonnay at the Harvest Terroir competition in California. Gray Ghost’s 2020 Vidal Blanc won Gold at the San Diego International and the 2019 Ranger Reserve won Gold at the Santé International.

The largest competition of North American wines in the world, the San Francisco Chronicle received 5,816 entries from 1,000 wineries across the country.

One of Virginia’s oldest wineries, Gray Ghost has been growing grapes for 36 years in Rappahannock County and celebrates its 28th anniversary this year.

Gray Ghost is located at 14706 Lee Highway. The tasting room is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Brads to present budget to Board of Supervisors

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation at 4:30 p.m. tonight regarding the proposed FY23 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads will provide the presentation followed by board discussion, questions and direction to staff. Additional local funds being requested by the schools total $418,321, an increase of 1.26%.

Local GOP canvass this weekend

Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene has issued a call for a Party Canvass to be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 19 at its headquarters, 402 S. Main St.

The purpose of the meeting is electing delegates and an equal number of alternates to the RPV 7th District Convention to be held at 11 a.m. on April 9 at Caroline High School; electing a 7th District Republican Committee Chairman and transacting such other business as may properly come before the convention.

Each unit is entitled to one delegate vote per 200 Republican votes for Governor and President at their last election, so that Culpeper County is entitled to 118 Delegate votes, according to a party release.

Also at Saturday’s local canvass, members will elect a Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman and up to 191 members.