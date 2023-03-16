State resolution recognizes RRCS 50 year anniversary

Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Woodbridge, attended Tuesday’s board meeting and community reception of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Service at the PATH Foundation in Warrenton.

Representing the 31st District in the Virginia House of Delegates District, she presented to the board and leadership staff a framed copy of Resolution 401, recently adopted by in the General Assembly, recognizing the 50th anniversary in 2022 of RRCS.

The agency continues to improve the quality of life for individuals of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, according to a release.

Resolution 401 mentions services of RRCS, offering more than 80 programs provided by a workforce of more than 400 employees. Areas of focus include Behavioral Health; Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities; Substance Use Disorder; Affordable Housing for low-income seniors; Area Agency on Aging; Boxwood Recovery Center; S.E.E. Recovery Center; Infant and Toddler Connection; Senior Cool Care Program, and Meal Deliveries to seniors.

Maker Energy Faire Saturday at CTEC

The Culpeper County Public Schools Maker Energy Faire is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.

Free and exciting event for all ages will feature incredible door prizes, drones, and many hands-on and make-and-take activities for the whole family.

Activities will include Legos, a technology breakdown station, green screen movie magic, a cupcake bar, 3-D print your own design and much more. There will also be food trucks on site for the event.

There is no school for CCPS students today, a staff workday.

Empowering Culpeper food distribution

Empowering Culpeper, an all-volunteer program, will host its latest food distribution for Culpeper and surrounding areas 9-11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church. empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net

Scrapbooking party, Easter bunny visit in Sumerduck

The Sumerduck Ruritan Club will be sponsoring several nonprofit fundraisers in April. The club is a community service organization that operates 12 months a year and is located at 5335 Sumerduck Rd. in Sumerduck.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 will be a Scrapbooking Party. Cost of $50/a person includes three meals, desserts, snacks, sodas, water and coffee. Make check payable to Sumerduck Ruritan Club; Mail to Lettie Glenz, 14667 Days Hill Lane, SumerducK, Va. 22742. Please RSVP by March 20.

From 5-6 p.m. on Friday, April 7, the Easter Bunny will visit the club. Children can get their picture taken and enjoy some light treats and refreshments at this free event. Questions? Contact 540/445-1714.

A Pickin’ Party will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, April 14 with free entry. Music by Debbie Zinn & Natural Grass. Food & beverages for purchase and 50/50 raffle.

Silent film tribute this Saturday on Mount Pony

The theme of, “From Broadway to Hollywood,” continues this weekend on the big screen at the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., it’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (New Line Cinema, 2001). Hedwig first appeared Off-Broadway in 1998 and had to wait until 2014 to hit the Great White Way proper. The film version came between those times and is John Cameron Mitchell’s show: He co-wrote the play, wrote the movie and directed it as well as starring. Color, 92 minutes. R rated.

At 2 p.m. Saturday is a special presentation of, “Get Your Man” (Paramount, 1927). Dorothy Arzner directed and Clara Bow stars in this film that was one of the last restorations worked on by the late James Cozart and Packard Campus staff member Huck Penzell who passed away in December.

Penzell’s National Audio-Visual Conservation Center Film Lab colleagues pay tribute to him with some remembrances and the screening of this film. Black & white, silent, 60 minutes (plus an opening program), with live musical accompaniment by Makia Matsumura.

Saturday night at 7:30 return for, “Cabaret” (Allied Artists, 1972). Joel Grey reprises his role from the original 1966 Broadway production in this film, but much of the film was re-written with a number of the musical numbers jettisoned. But the film has Bob Fosse directing and Liza Minnelli in her greatest role. Color, 124 minutes.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

No guns are allowed on the federal property. Moviegoers must pass through a security checkpoint, no large parcels or bags permitted, children 12 and younger must be with an adult. Seating is first come, first served.

Aging Together virtual program on brain health

Mike D’Ostilio will present a virtual program for Aging Together, “6 Pillars of Brain Health,” at noon today.

It’s never too late to take charge of one’s brain health. In this interactive session, participants will learn about the six pillars of a brain-healthy lifestyle, share brain-boosting activities, and be inspired by others.

This session is a good overview for anyone interested in improving their brain health and will provide actionable steps to take along with resources to learn more. Register at agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs

No driver's license services Saturday at DMV

Driver’s license services will be unavailable at Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers statewide on Saturday as rescheduled Verizon network maintenance will impact access to an essential external licensing system, the National Driver Register.

By law, DMV is required to check the federal NDR database before issuing a driver’s license and without access to the system this Saturday, driver-related transactions are unavailable, according to a DMV release.

All DMV offices will be open for all other services, however, customers will be unable to apply for, renew or replace a driver’s license, learner’s permit, CDL, or driver privilege card.

Local students on Hamilton College dean's list

The following local residents were named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the 2022 fall semester: William Marin of Warrenton, a sophomore, is a graduate of The Potomac School, and Rose McCullough of Rapidan, a senior majoring in biology, is a graduate of McLean High School.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale. Hamilton College is a a leading liberal arts institution located in Clinton, N.Y.