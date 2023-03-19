Firemen’s Parade, carnival return in May

The Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department is proud to announce the return this May of its annual carnival and parade.

These events will take place over Memorial Day weekend, Wednesday, May 24 through Saturday, May 27, with the Main Street parade on Thursday, May 25. The carnival will be nightly at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29.

Follow Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook and culpeperfire.com for parade entry form and additional information about the carnival.

Del. Webert speaking Tuesday in Jeffersonton

Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, will be the featured speaker at 7 p.m. this Tuesday for the Jefferson Ruritan Club meeting in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church, located at 18498 Springs Rd.

Webert will speak about the General Assembly session and give an update about the state of affairs in the 18th District. There is no cost to attend and everyone is invited.

The evening will begin with dinner, followed by the special program and a short meeting.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community be a better place. Get to know others in the community while helping the community. New members or visitors, from school age to seniors are welcome. Call 540/937-5119 or visit JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org for more information.

Upcoming School Division Events March 20–April 3

Culpeper County Public Schools calendar of events:

March 20: Pearl Sample Elementary School Spirit Night, Little Caesars Pizza, 15137 Montanus Drive, 4-8 p.m.

Virginia School Board Association Workshop, 200 Hansen Road, Route 2, Charlottesville, 10-3

Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m.

Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Night, Little Caesars Pizza, 4-8 p.m.

CCSB Regular Work Session, CCHS Studio, 6 p.m.

March 31: Eastern View High School Musical Weekend – Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," EVHS Auditorium, 2 p.m.

Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," EVHS Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” EVHS Auditorium, 7 p.m. April 3: A.G. Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night, Little Caesars Pizza, 4-8 p.m.

CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

CCSB Regular Board Meeting, County Administration Office, 6 p.m.

Culpeper’s Morrison inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma

Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Thursday 139 student-athletes were inaugural inductees into its Pi chapter of the Chi Alpha Sigma national collegiate athlete honor society.

Local inductees included: Connor Houser of Madison, Reilly Owen of Barboursville, Cassidy Morrison of Culpeper and Allyssa Space of Warrenton.

Chi Alpha Sigma started in 1996 to recognize academic achievements of student-athletes around the country. It’s open to all student-athletes who have earned at least a 3.4 GPA and have junior academic standing following their fifth semester of study.

Twenty-one of the 22 intercollegiate teams at the Winchester college are represented in the inaugural class, with baseball leading the way. The baseball team is one of seven teams, along with field hockey, football, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer and women’s soccer, to have 10 or more honorees. The 139 students have a 3.71 average GPA, according to a release.

“This is another example of our student-athletes excelling in both the classroom and on the field,” SU Athletics Director Bridget Lyons said. “We are all very proud to recognize these student-athletes for their leadership in all areas of our community.”

UVA Health offers community nonprofit grants

The regional community hospital system that includes medical centers at UVA Health Culpeper, UVA Health Haymarket and UVA Health Prince William has issued an open call for community grant submissions for 2023.

The deadline to apply is April 17.

Grant applications are open to non-profits serving UVA Health communities that align with the health system’s mission, vision and values. Grants will go to organizations that support the most vulnerable populations, strive to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion and address the pipeline for healthcare workforce development, according to a UVA Health release.

Areas of focus for the grants will be community-based programs addressing health inequities, social determinants of health and a documented community need along with improving health outcomes. Mental health/behavioral health along with substance use and chronic disease (cancer, diabetes, heart disease, obesity) are other areas of focus.

Grant amounts will begin at $2,500, with awards made in June.

“Our mission to transform health and inspire hope is one of our greatest strengths. Collaborating with local non-profits to provide funding resources to make an impact beyond the walls of our hospital energizes the community and improves health,” said Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health, in a release.

Grant applications will be accepted online at UVA Health, UVA Community Health Submission Manager—GRANTS (submittable.com). Questions? Contact UVACHCommunityEngagement@uvahealth.org.

2023 Virtual Health Care Day for students

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, Career Partners Inc. and Culpeper County Public Schools collaborated March 15 to host the 2023 Virtual Health Care Day, an online event day for high school students interested in learning more about careers in the health care industry.

Career Partners President Ashley Carter, with UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, said in a health system release that Career Partners helps to create synergy between local business, government and the community. Virtual career day is among seven programs helping prepare students for entering the workforce, she said.

CCPS Director of Career and Technical Education Randi Richards-Lutz kicked off the event. Career Partners enlists some 250 volunteers to mentor 3,000 students annually. The aim is for elementary, middle and high school students to explore career options with encouragement and to work towards their goals.

Participating were Leigh Ann Richardson, occupational therapist, Lauren E. McEwen, speech language pathologist, Davis Gilmore, pharmacist, Mary Napier, lead diagnostic medical sonographer, Jennifer Elgin, medical laboratory technician, registered nurse Fiona Reingruber and UVA Health Culpeper Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nael Hasan, emergency medicine chairman.

Presentation topics include training, career paths, day-to-day tasks, best and challenging parts of the job, what led them to choose their profession. Some speakers were in their workspace and provided demonstrations of equipment and tools.

“The presenters from the UVA Health staff enjoyed the event as well,” said Reingruber. “I have known some of the staff for years and it is inspiring to hear what brought everyone to the medical field.”