Culpeper-area community briefs for March 2, 2022

Local volunteer drivers needed

Aging Together is seeking volunteer drivers who would like to help older adults or those with disabilities get to doctors appointments, grocery stores, and more.

Drivers are needed in Culpeper and the surrounding counties. Volunteers decide their own schedule and where they would like to drive. Volunteers can use their own vehicle, or choose to use an agency car.

Interested? Please contact Sarah at Aging Together at sgillespie@agingtogether.org or 540/505-5900.

DMV offices expand services today

Beginning today, March 2, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will expand access to all 75 Customer Service Centers by offering both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday at each location.

Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours. Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.

“As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”

More than 50 services are also available at dmvNOW.com. Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail.

Ash Wednesday mass today at noon

Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Diocese of Arlington, will celebrate the Ash Wednesday Mass at 12:05 p.m. today, March 2 and distribute ashes at the Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington.

Ash Wednesday derives its name from the practice of burning the ashes from palm branches blessed on the previous year’s Palm Sunday. Priests use these ashes to place a Sign of the Cross on the foreheads of the faithful, reminding participants of death and the call to repentance.

For Catholics and Christians, Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting and abstinence from meat and marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day penitential season leading up to Easter Sunday.

Burbidge echoes the Holy Father’s call for the faithful to offer their prayers and fasting for peace in Ukraine this Ash Wednesday.

Health system expands primary care service

A new Fauquier Health Primary and Specialty Care office has opened at 7915 Lake Manassas Dr., Suite 101 in Gainesville next door to an established OB/GYN and Midwifery office.

The new Primary and Specialty Care office will expand primary care services to residents of Prince William and surrounding areas. In order to expand, Fauquier Health is excited to announce the welcoming of Hasina Hamid, MD.

Dr. Hamid specializes in Internal Medicine and is now seeing patients three days a week-8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Hamid will see patients the same time on Mondays and Thursdays at Piedmont Internal Medicine in Warrenton.

“Fauquier Health continues to focus on the future and opportunities to grow,” said CEO Kevin Sale in a statement. “There is a great need for primary care providers within the communities we serve. We feel fortunate to have Dr. Hamid join our team so that we can open a new office to continue expanding our services.”

Hamid graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in 1994 from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College in Bangladesh. She completed her internship in 1997 at the Institute of Postgraduate and Research in Bangladesh. After completing her U.S. Medical Licensing Examination in the top 90th percentile, she did a three-year residency training. Hamid graduated from the Lutheran Medical Center in New York with her Doctor of Medicine.

She joins the health system’s primary care physicians’ team with over 12 years of clinical experience. She will work closely with her patients to develop treatment plans for chronic conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and other problems. Online scheduling is at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.