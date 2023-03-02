Gray Ghost Featured at Winter Wine Conference

Winemaker and owner of Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville, Al Kellert was a featured speaker at the American Wine Society Winter Wine Weekend Feb. 24-26 at the Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg.

Kellert presented a series of Cabernet Sauvignons from Gray Ghost’s wine library. During the course of the session, participants learned about the impact growing seasons have on wine while tasting old vintages. Featured vintages ranged from 2003 to 2019, according to a winery release.

Freedom Songs celebrate musical Black history

The Madison County Library will celebrate Black history at 3 p.m. this Saturday with “Freedom Songs.”

Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based in Asheville, North Carolina is visiting the area with the musical production. This revue provides an energetic and engaging approach to learning about African-American history.

From songs which carried the secret messages needed to navigate the Underground Railroad, to the powerful anthems of the Civil Rights Movement, to the Beale Street Blues, music has long been an integral part of American history which is celebrated in this production, according to a release.

Bright Star professional actor/singers take audiences on a musical tour through hundreds of years of history, sampling songs that spread across centuries and continents and explaining the history behind these famous ballads, hymns and musical styles. “Freedom Songs” is best appreciated by audiences in grades three through adult.

Soil & Water Conservation Programs Workshop

Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, also covering Madison, Orange, Greene and Rappahannock, will host a Conservation Programs workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Madison Fire Hall, located at 1223 N. Main St. in Madison.

The Culpeper District has been in existence since 1939 providing educational, technical and financial assistance to farmers, forestland owners, contractors, educational institutions, homeowners, local governments and more, according to an agency release.

In addition to delivering programs and services, the District serves as a “crossroads” for many other opportunities and programs from USDA, Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Outdoors Foundation and other Virginia easement programs, Smithsonian Virginia Working Landscapes and more.

“It has often been said, if you want to get involved with natural resource management and conservation, start by getting to know your local conservation district. It’s true all across the U.S. and it’s true right here in the Culpeper District,” according to the release. “If we don’t know, we know who does know.”

The Culpeper District has one of the largest workloads in Virginia, with well trained and knowledgeable staff to assist landowners in understanding their situations and navigating options. Services are available to landowners at no cost. Preregistration is required for the upcoming program in Madison. Lunch will be provided. Contact 540/825-8591 and talk to Stevie to reserve a seat.

U. of Maryland Global Campus dean’s list honorees

More than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Local students named to the dean’s list were: Charles Briggs of Locust Grove, Abigail Compton of Culpeper, Leonard Crockett of Bealeton, Alexis Grassette Santos of Bealeton, Shawn Hardesty of Warrenton, Everest Head of Culpeper, Martin Kassner of Locust Grove, Pedro Mata of Orange, Nick Moore of Culpeper, Stephen Spitler of Rhoadesville, Rhiana Vermillion of Bealeton, Michael Wood of Warrenton and Andrew Woods of Warrenton.

UMGC was established in 1947 to serve adults in the workforce. The college has a long history of innovation in reaching students where they are, including as a pioneer of internet instruction, piloting its first online classes in 1994.

Orange County names new communications specialist

Lorena Best is the new Communications Specialist for Orange County.

Best holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism from James Madison University. She is a former Director of Media Relations at Bluestone Communications.

“I am so honored to be in this role serving the people of Orange County and creating new and creative ways to communicate with residents, staff, and stakeholders,” Best said.

Her experience with social media, public relations, website management and event planning will bring an added level of expertise to the Communications Department, according to a county release.

“Orange County is thrilled to welcome Lorena to our team. She brings, not only the technical knowledge but also an interest in serving our community,” said Stephanie Straub, Assistant County Administrator for Operations.

Local planning commission meeting tonight

The Orange County Planning Commission will hold its Regular Meeting at 6 p.m. tonight in the Board Meeting Room at the Orange County Public Safety Building, located at 11282 Government Center Dr. in Orange.