Bull Runt Hunt ball, new kennels, Walls book release

New York Times best-selling author of “The Glass Castle” and member of the Blue Run Hunt Club, Jeannette Walls, is expected to be present this weekend for the unveiling of the club’s new state-of-the-art kennels at its headquarters in Mitchells as well as the Annual Hunt Ball.

The star studded event starting at 6 p.m. Saturday will have special surprises including the next 25 ticket sales receiving a free, signed copy of Walls’ new book, “Hang the Moon,” being released March 28. It’s said to be a rip-roaring novel set during Prohibition, and it is, written in Walls’ signature engaging style. Lucky guests at the ball can get their copies personally autographed.

Walls, an equestrian who lives on a Culpeper-area farm, has released her first book in five years after the breakout success of her 2005 memoir, “The Glass Castle,” translated into 35 languages after 461 weeks on the NY Times paperback nonfiction best-seller list, according to the NY Times. Woody Harrelson played Walls’ unforgettable father, Rex, in the 2017 movie version, and Naomi Watts played her artist mother, Rose Mary.

Get tickets to the ball at bullrunhuntclub.com or call Adrianna Waddy at 540/840-3137. Walls is a longtime member and supporter of Bull Run Hunt.

Amazing Citizen, Neighborhood Watch meeting this week

The monthly Combined Neighborhood Watch and Amazing Citizen Award program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Town of Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd. and on the CulpeperPD Facebook livestream.

The night will start with presentation of the “New” Amazing Citizen Award to David and Joanne Durr.

April Achter, MPH and Kathryn Hatter with the Virginia Department of Health will talk at 7 p.m. on the overall health of the community to include statistics on overdoses in the area. Additionally, there will be Revive training for Narcan for those in attendance.

Questions can be submitted in advance to JCole@culpeperva.gov, or asked during the event or posted in the comments section of the live stream broadcast. For the in-person audience, there will be light refreshments and door prizes. All members of the community are encouraged to show support for the Amazing Citizen and to attend the Virginia Dept. of Health presentation.

‘One Pill Can Kill’ fentanyl PSA campaign

On Friday, March 17, Attorney General Miyares spoke at a Norfolk press conference to highlight the work of nine Virginia families to create new “One Pill Can Kill” billboards.

The press conference was hosted by Shannon Doyle, a local mother who lost her teenage daughter to fentanyl. Drug Enforcement Administration representative SAC Jarod Forget was attendance.

Attorney General Miyares has been active in his fight against counterfeit drugs and opioids, launching his own “One Pill Can Kill” public service campaign throughout Virginia, according to a release. It has aired on TV and radio across the state to encourage conversations with children about the dangers of drugs.

Court’s Kitchen specializes in charcuterie trays

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and new business owner Courtney Simpson at 4 p.m. this Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the grand opening of Court’s Kitchen, 371 Lakeside Drive, suite 100, in Culpeper. Court’s Kitchen specializes in beautiful and customized charcuterie trays, spreads, small bites and grazing tables that are sure to be a hit special event attendees.

Now accepting Healthy Living Grant applications

Culpeper Wellness Foundation will award $120,000 in grants for health and wellness projects serving Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties through its 2023 Healthy Living Grants program.

The deadline to apply for up to $10,000 is 5 p.m. Friday, April 14. Funding will support projects or activities that will be completed by March 31, 2024.

The Community Grants Advisory Board will review applications and determine which requests are funded. Applicants will be notified of the status of their application by May 19. Grant recipients must be organizations recognized as tax-exempt, a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Organizations that do not have public charity status may apply for grants if a public charity acts as a fiscal sponsor.

“The Foundation’s mission is to improve health and promote wellness in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties,” said Shari Landry, Culpeper Wellness Foundation president. “The Healthy Living Grants Program allows us to support the efforts of local nonprofits that are passionate about making our communities healthier and stronger.”

Healthy Living Grants last year went to Aging Together, Boys and Girls Clubs in Madison and Orange, CDR Resource Center, Culpeper Adult Day Care Center, Culpeper Literacy Council, Culpeper Presbyterian Church (Manna Ministry), Hero’s Bridge, Hospice of the Piedmont, Madison Free Clinic, Orange County Free Clinic, Orange County Office on Youth, People, Inc., Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission, Sex, Drugs & God, Inc., Skyline CAP, Inc. and University Physicians Orange Primary Care. culpeperwellnessfoundation.org/grants/

CTEC future health workers host blood drive

Culpeper Technical Education Center chapter of Future Health Professionals hosted an American Red Cross blood drive February 24.

Students and community members had the opportunity to donate blood to give back to the community. The CTEC chapter of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), new to this school year, had a goal of 22 units of blood for this blood drive and collected 38 units, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover. The next blood drive is scheduled for September.

HOSA “is a global student-led organization, whose mission is to promote career opportunities in the health industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people,” according to hosa.org