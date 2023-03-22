Nic + Desi this weekend for Stage Alive! at CCHS

Broadway veterans and power couple Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar will be performing their new hit show “Nic + Desi: Broadway Song, Dance & Romance” live at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at Culpeper County High School.

Nic + Desi sing, dance and share their love story through their hit show celebrating classic and contemporary Broadway musicals. Both accomplished, critically-acclaimed triple threat Broadway performers in their own right, Nic + Desi continue to “wow” audiences with their high-energy performances and world-class talent.

Their show features top notch dance choreography and recognizable numbers from Broadway favorites like Jersey Boys, West Side Story, Oklahoma! Wicked, and more, according to a release from STAGE ALIVE!

Limited tickets are available for the Culpeper concert for $25/adults and $10/students at the door. Concert goers are encouraged to arrive early; seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Parking is free. Questions? Call 540-972-7117 or stagealive.org.

Annual STEAM family night at Farmington

Farmington Elementary School hosted Family STEAM night on March 2.

The science, technology, engineering, art and math-themed event was a Title I family program

supported by federal pandemic relief funding, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

More than 130 people attended, enjoying a variety of STEAM activities for students and their families. Staff members ran stations such as Keva Planks, Legos, Cup Stacking challenge, Coding Beebots, Ozobots, and Makey Makey’s. There were engineering catapults, binary bracelets with student’s initials, acrylic paint pouring on ceramic tiles and building bridges and boats to hold the most weight with pennies. A Fox Raceway featured Hess Trucks and toy cars, create your own marble maze, and an “I love STEAM” photo booth.

Since March 2 was also Dr. Seuss’s birthday, Farmington Reading Specialists passed out literature and a non-fiction book to students as a part of their quarterly Title I family outreach.

Local women leaders on regional commission

March is marked as Women’s History Month and during its 50th anniversary this year, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission recognizes and celebrates women’s contributions to the region and the Commission by appointed Commissioners, staff and partner organizations.

Kate Botts White was the first female member of the Regional Commission upon her appointment from Culpeper County in January 1976. Ms. Botts White served four years on the Commission and was Treasurer in 1978 and 1979.

Jane Walker, Town of Culpeper Council representative, was the first female Chair of the Regional Commission, serving in that role from March 1993 to February 1995.

Ruth Updike (Culpeper County, 1995-1997), Sue Hansohn (Culpeper County, 2012-2013), Doris Lackey (Madison County, 2014-2015) and Meaghan Taylor (Town of Culpeper, 2021-2023) have also led the Commission as Chair.

Including those serving in leadership roles on the Commission, RRRC remains grateful for the contributions and service of the 35 female Commissioners during the past 50 years including current members Meaghan Taylor of Culpeper, Debbie Donehey (Rappahannock County) and Lori Sisson (The Plains), as well as past and current staff members that have made valuable and far-reaching contributions to the region, according to a release.

Ag Fest Block Party at Virginia State University

There will be campus-wide activities for students, faculty and staff starting at 11 a.m. today for the Ag Fest Block Party at Virginia State University in Ettrick.

Starting at 3 p.m. in the L. Douglas Wilder Building Auditorium will be speaker Dr. Dionne Toombs, acting director, USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture. This will be followed by a panel discussion on, “Minorities in Agriculture,” with former USDA Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Acting Director Dr. Dionne Toombs, USDA Farm Service Agency in Virginia Executive Director Dr. Ronald Howell, VSU Political Science Department Chair and former Vice-Mayor of Charlottesville, Dr. Wes Bellamy.

Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry with an annual economic impact over $100 billion and employing nearly half-million people, VSU stated.

Tourism Advisory Committee meeting in Orange

The Orange County Tourism Advisory Committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. today in the Economic Development and Tourism Office, 109 W. Main St. in the Town of Orange.

Glow Run Friday at Culpeper PATH Recreation Center

A Glow Run 5K will be held at 7 p.m. this Friday at PATH Recreation and Fitness Center on Lovers Lane in Culpeper.

It will include the 5K Glow Run and Walk, a kids’ Glow Dash and an indoor Walk 5K. The event is open to the public, glow sticks will be provided for the event as well as snacks and additional festivities. The event will celebrate the PATH Center’s first anniversary of operation. Registration closes today.