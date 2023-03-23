EVHS musicians make All-Virginia Band

Top band and orchestra students from across Virginia auditioned Feb. 25 for All-Virginia Band and Orchestra at James Madison University, including several Eastern View High School musicians.

Student Valerie Alvarado Alas earned 7th chair Concert Band on clarinet, Jack Steisslinger earned 9th chair Concert Band on clarinet, and Ian Larkin earned 1st chair Orchestra on trumpet, according to a release from EVHS Band Director Adam Roach.

Larkin has retained his position as the top trumpet player in the state of Virginia through this and his many other accomplishments over the years, Roach said.

The students will participate in the All-Virginia Band and Orchestra event at the Greater Richmond Convention Center April 27-29 with performances on Saturday. The All-Virginia Concert Band will be under the direction of Dr. Tonya Mitchell-Spradlin, Director of Wind Band Studies and Assistant Professor of Music at Penn State University. The All-Virginia Orchestra will be under the direction of Dr. William LaRue Jones, conductor of the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra in Iowa.

Additionally, on March 4, the EVHS Concert Band, under Roach’s direction, participated in the annual District 13 Concert Band Assessment at Charlottesville High School. The band earned the highest rating of superior from each judge for their efforts.

Wayne & Lonesome Drifters in Remington

Rockabilly, hillbilly, vintage country—a great night of music by an up-and-coming Charlottesville band. Flatbeds and Tailfins Concert Series present Brandon Wayne and His Lonesome Drifters at 7 p.m. Friday at Remington Fire Hall, located at 200 E. Marshall St. in Remington.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Visit Flatbedsandtailfins.com for more information and to buy tickets.

Reeves gets Police Benevolent Association backing

Virginia Police Benevolent Association has endorsed State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, in his primary bid in Virginia’s 28th Senate District, according to a release from the Reeves campaign.

“The Virginia Police Benevolent Association, representing nearly ten thousand law enforcement professionals in the state of Virginia, proudly endorses our long-time friend Sen. Bryce Reeves for re-election,” said Benevolent Association President Joe Woloszyn. “Sen. Reeves continues to be one of law enforcement’s biggest allies in the Virginia Legislature, always available and willing to assist in matters important to our profession.

“Our long-time relationship with Senator Reeves has produced legislation that improves working conditions for law enforcement and improves public safety for our citizens. We look forward to continuing our work with Senator Reeves as we strive to make Virginia a better place to work and live,” said Woloszyn.

Reeves, in a statement, said he has worked with the association on numerous issues affecting law enforcement in Virginia.

“From eliminating ticket quotas to getting the necessary funding for departments to be able to afford body cameras, I will always work in Richmond to support our men and women in blue,” he said.

Other Reeves endorsements have come from Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls, Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris, Madison County Sheriff Erik Weaver, US Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, and Lt. Governor Winsome Sears.

COVID in nursing homes continues to trend down

In Virginia, COVID-19 deaths among nursing home resident are down by 34% in the four weeks ending Feb. 19, compared to the previous four weeks, with resident cases down 51% and staff cases down by 47% during the same period, according to AARP.

“While COVID is causing fewer people to get sick or die in Virginia, the nationwide numbers show the need for us to remain vigilant about protecting our loved ones in nursing homes from COVID-19,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau in a release.

The new data shows “up-to-date” vaccination rates among nursing home residents nationwide continue to progress slowly while staff rates stalled. For the period ending Feb. 19, 53% of nursing home residents nationwide and 22% of staff were “up-to-date” on COVID-19 vaccinations.

In Virginia, nearly 53% of residents and 20% of staff were “up to date” on vaccinations, a decrease of nearly 3%, according to AARP. Nationwide, it’s estimated that more than 180,000 residents and staff of nursing homes have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

About 20% of Virginia facilities reported a shortage of nurses or aides for the four weeks ending Feb. 19, and that number has remained steady since September 2022. The Virginia General Assembly recently passed legislation that would establish minimum staffing levels in nursing homes.

Vietnam War Veterans Day at National Cemetery

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524, in cooperation with the director and staff of Culpeper National Cemetery, will host a ceremony commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day at 11 a.m. on March 29 at the old section of the National Cemetery.

The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and Vietnam veteran Lieutenant Colonel Justin M. Martin. Music will be provided by the Eastern View High School Band under the direction of Adam Roach.