CulpeperCon schedule of events

The Culpeper Library’s inaugural comic and pop culture event is finally here.

Registration is required at eventbrite.com/cc/culpepercon-175556.

CulpeperCon, a free program sponsored by the Friends of the Library, will offer a plethora of activities starting at 6 p.m. tonight with Cosplay Contests for adults and children. Teens can make a Pokémon Pokeball Suncatcher at 6 p.m. in the young adult section. A screening of “Galaxy Quest” will start at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the library meeting room.

Return Saturday starting at 10 a.m. to hear the keynote speaker. All day Saturday activities will include a “Star Wars” Community Project & Villain walk-in in the teen space; LEGO Challenge and coloring pages walk-in, children’s reading area and Magic: the Gathering and Pokémon free play in adult reading.

Other Saturday highlights include a Dungeons & Dragons demo and gaming session in the conference room, 10:15 a.m. to noon; Manga Bookmark Make & Melty Beads Superhero Keychain activity at 10:30 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. in the teen section; Superhero Arm Cuff Creation & Straw launchers at 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3 p.m. in the children’s area and Superhero Shield & Balloon Race at 11:30, 1:30 and 3:45 p.m. in the children’s area.

Stay for 1 p.m. panel discussion on, “Women in Gaming,” in the conference room, a talk on Gaming with Fandom in the meeting room, also at 1; Introducing the Equitizer at 2 p.m. in the conference room; introduction to LARPing at 2:15 p.m. in the meeting room and Hungry Orcs: Lord of the Rings game for six players at 2:45 p.m. in the conference room.

Library activities will end at 3:30 p.m. with a program on, “Personal Empowerment through Cosplay,” in the meeting room. Then at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, head up to the Library of Congress Packard Theater on Mount Pony Road for a special CulpeperCon screening of Superman.

Saturday’s CulpeperCon 5K in Rockwater Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.

Events happening in the large meeting room will be live streamed, courtesy of Culpeper Media Network, on the Culpeper Library YouTube channel.

Lifeguard certification training this weekend

Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper will hold a shallow water lifeguard certification training course from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday.

This training provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to five feet and includes first aid, CPR and AED. Participants should be 16 years of age or older. See powellwellnesscenter.org for prerequisites. To register or questions, contact saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.

JMU students spend spring break serving others

James Madison University students embarked on 11 alternative spring break trips around the country from March 11-18, focused on service as well as teamwork and reflection within their group, according to a school release.

Each trip focused on a social issue, such as homelessness, resettlement, environmentalism or community wellness, in a specific region.

Bryce Chichester of Culpeper provided service at Dismas House of Indiana in South Bend.

Ethan Genz of Ruckersville provided service at Catholic Charities Migrant and Refugee Services in Lousiville, KY.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

Sen. Kaine introduces Long COVID Act

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine—a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee—alongside U.S. Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on March 15 reintroduced the Comprehensive Access to Resources and Education For Long COVID Act, legislation to help people living with long-term COVID-19 symptoms. The measure aims to improve research and provide resources.

“While my own Long COVID case is mild, I’m determined to highlight the experiences of many Virginians who are living with debilitating symptoms,” Kaine said in a statement. “I’ve heard from Virginians whose Long COVID is so bad they were forced to leave the workforce or struggle to take care of their families. And to make matters worse, so many Virginians and people across the country are not believed when they seek care for this condition.”

Long COVID or post-COVID conditions are a wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems that people experience after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the release. These symptoms range from mild to debilitating and can last for months and even years. CDC data indicates that over 53% of adults in the U.S. report having had COVID-19, with 28% of adults who had COVID-19 experiencing some form of Long COVID.

In Virginia, nearly 53% of adults report ever having had COVID-19, with over 27% of adult Virginians who had COVID-19 experiencing some form Long COVID.

‘Superman’ Saturday night for CulpeperCon

The theme of “From Broadway to Hollywood” continues this weekend on the big screen at the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., it’s “A Few Good Men” (Columbia, 1992). OK, we think you can handle the truth: Aaron Sorkin’s military drama debuted on Broadway in 1989. It became a Rob Reiner directed film in 1992 with performances from Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. Color, 138 minutes.

At 2 p.m. Saturday is “12 Angry Men” (United Artists, 1957). Started out as a TV episode of the Studio One anthology series in 1954, it was quickly adapted and played on the stage but only reached Broadway in 2004. The classic film came along in 1957 directed by Sidney Lumet with a who’s who of American character actors led by Henry Fonda. Black & white, 96 minutes.

Saturday night at 7:30 return for “Superman” (Warner Bros, 1978). The NAVCC Packard Campus Theater helps celebrate CulpeperCon by presenting this classic. Christopher Reeve does an excellent job bringing Clark Kent and his alter ego to the screen. Reeve wasn’t the first, and we know he is not the last but probably the best. Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman and Glenn Ford add to the mix. Color, 143 minutes.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

No guns are allowed on the federal property. Moviegoers must pass through a security checkpoint, no large parcels or bags permitted, children 12 and younger must be with an adult. Seating is first come, first served.