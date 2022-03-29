Culpeper-area community briefs for March 29, 2022

Tower 1, 15 Co. 1 volunteers respond to grease fire in Main St. eatery

Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 responded Sunday morning to Grill 309 on South Main Street for a reported fire in a fryer in the kitchen.

Culpeper Police Department was first on the scene reporting flames in the kitchen. Chief 1 arrived on the scene establishing command while five Volunteers from Engine 1 and four Volunteers from Pumper 1 deployed an attack line and investigated the fire, according to a fire station post.

The on site fire suppression system at favorite brunch spot next to the State Theatre and a dry chemical extinguisher put out the majority of the fire. Crews utilized Tower 1 to go to roof and check for any extension in the hood/ventilation system.

The fire was kept to a fryer with no other flame extension into the building. CCVFD responded with a total of 15 volunteers. The scene was turned over to the owners, the building inspector and health department was notified. The restaurant planned to be closed this week for repairs in the kitchen.

Need of the Week: Helper meals, pasta sides, scalloped potatoes

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are Helper Meals with meat: chicken, tuna, hamburger, rice and pasta side dishes and scalloped potatoes. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Chamber ribbon cutting

Wellness Revolution will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting with the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. this Wednesday, March 30 at 102 N. Main St. Suite 101.

The truth behind Civil War songsThe Museum of Culpeper History will offer its next free webinar at 5 p.m. this, Wednesday, March 30. Most people would agree that the American Civil War produced a vast quantity of popular music that remains in use to this day, according to a museum release.

Dr. Jim Davis will unveil the truth behind the perceived popularity of certain songs during the Civil War. This presentation will look at examples of Civil War music to show how many songs were successful with certain audiences but met with hostility and rejection from other groups.

Separating the audience by class, race, gender, or military service makes it clear that popular music of the Civil War reflected and sustained the social and political divisions that had led to war.

Davis is SUNY Distinguished Professor of Musicology and Chair of the Music History Area at the School of Music, State University of New York at Fredonia. His research focuses on military music and musicians of the 19th century with a focus on the Civil War. The program will stream live on the museum’s Facebook page. Funding is made possible by Virginia Humanities and M. Meade Palmer Memorial Fund at Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.