Vietnam Veterans Day in Culpeper National Cemetery

A local ceremony commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be held at 11 a.m. today in the old section of Culpeper National Cemetery.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524, in cooperation with the director and staff of Culpeper National Cemetery, are hosts.

The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Marine Corps officer and Vietnam veteran Lieutenant Colonel Justin M. (Jerry) Martin. Music will be provided by the Eastern View High School Band under the direction of Adam Roach.

National Prom Day giveaway at Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends BBQ y Mas is taking part in National Prom Day by collecting gently used prom and homecoming dresses.

So far the restaurant in the Lord Culpeper Hotel has received an assortment of styles, sizes and colors and even a couple suits.

Dresses are being accepted until this Friday, National Prom Day. Stylists from Shear Artistry Beauty & Esthetics Salon will be on hand for consultations and bookings for the prom dress giveaway between 4-7 p.m. on March 31.

The collection is for those in the Culpeper area who are in need of a dress for the high school formal season. Burnt Ends is offering one pound of pulled chicken or pork for dress donations.

Huntly student speaking at Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College is recognizing academic achievement during A Celebration of the Arts, Scholarship, Performance, Innovation and Research Excellence, running through today.

For the celebration, Chancen Woodruff of Huntly in Rappahannock County is sharing a research presentation, “The President that Dropped the A-Bomb: Why Creating and Using the Bomb was the Right Decision.” Woodruff is a history and political science major in the class of 2023 at Bridgewater College.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Food Closet needs fresh produce donations

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The food closet depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors needing assistance.

Fresh produce is the need this week: apples, oranges, bananas, onions, carrots and potatoes. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.

Ratcliffe to run in 62nd against Del. Freitas

A lifetime caretaker with decades of political experience will challenge the Republican incumbent in the November election to represent the new District 62 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Democrat Sara Ratcliffe of Barboursville submitted her paperwork Tuesday to 62nd Democratic nominating committee chair, Jim Restel, to officially launch her campaign before the Culpeper Democratic Committee.

District 62 encompasses the town of Culpeper and southern half of the county along with Madison, Greene and Orange counties.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, has represented the area, formerly District 30, since his election in 2015. Freitas will host his latest “Pints & Politics” get-together at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Unionville Brewing Co.

“In addition to discussing education, we’ll also cover woke ideology and how it has gained a foothold in many of our public and private institutions, as well as gender ideology and what it means for kids,” according to a release from the Freitas campaign.

Family Resource Day this week at SEE Center

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services invites the community to Family Resource Day happening 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the SEE Recovery Center, located at 710 U.S. Ave. in Culpeper.

Get free resources regarding health, education, housing, fun and overall well-being. No RSVP is needed.

Glazier Street closing for utility work

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform utility line improvement operations on Glazier Street.

The utility line improvement operation will consist of the contractor performing investigative operations within the stormwater pipe culvert to identify areas of improvement by way of lining sections of the utility line.

Weather permitting, this operation will commence 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 31. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes. A restricted parking area approximately 100 feet in length will be put in place on Fairview Village Court for equipment parking.

Motorists should expect delays for travel ways on this road and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.

Town Council special meeting today

A special meeting of Culpeper Town Council will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

The purpose of this meeting is to consider a review of FY24 Draft Departmental Budgets and the proposed FY24 Fine & Fee Schedule. See agenda and documents at Town of Culpeper Boarddocs.