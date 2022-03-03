Culpeper-area community briefs for March 3, 2022

Barrel Tasting at Gray Ghost VineyardsTaste developing wines directly from the barrel in Gray Ghost’s underground barrel room from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6.

This event only happens once a year at the vineyard and winery venue, 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville, Rappahannock County.

Ticket includes includes barrel tasting, tasting of current releases and logo glass. Reservations recommended, but tickets also sold at the door. grayghostvineyards.com

Orange Schools lifts mask mandate on busesBased on the recent change in the CDC pandemic guidance, mask-wearing is now optional on Orange County Public School school-owned vehicles, according to a school system release on Monday, the same day Culpeper County PS lifted its mask mandate on buses and other school vehicles.

Mask-wearing is also now optional in child care and early childhood programs in OCPS.

Need of the Week: drinks, quick meals, Chef BoyardeeThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are drinks, Chef Boyardee, canned fruit, ready-to-eat meals and single-serve foods. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

School PTO Meeting today at Emerald HillParents, teachers and administrators will meet 3:15-4:15 p.m. today in the STEM lab at Emerald Hill Elementary in Culpeper County.

Talk on projects of Virginia Garden ClubRestoration Projects of the Garden Club of Virginia is the topic for a talk taking place at 10 a.m. today in Central Rappahannock Regional Library Theater in Fredericksburg.

Elaine Burden, Garden Club Restoration Committee member, will offer remarks in this latest offering of the Washington Heritage Museums Speaker Series.

For nearly a century the Garden Club of Virginia has been committed to preserving the beauty of Virginia for all to enjoy.

Historic Garden Week proceeds support ongoing restoration and preservation of Virginia’s historic public gardens and landscapes, and a research fellowship program for students in landscape architecture.