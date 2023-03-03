STEM night at A.G. draws families into school

A.G. Richardson Elementary in Culpeper hosted a recent STEM night, the second of three winter family events bringing families into the school. Reading night is coming in March.

An estimated 200 people attended the STEM event on the evening of Feb. 9.

There were variety of activities for all such as Keva Planks, cup stacking, Penny Floats, Oobleck, Spaghetti towers, paper airplanes, Ozobots, Marble Coasters, Ziplines, Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation, Bench building, Lego station, and astronomy with telescopes, stated Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Event organizer, Matt Ortman, instructional technology resource teacher at the school, said each station was equally popular, but the marble coaster and cup stacking were favorites—and the loudest.

The stacking record was 15 cups.

At the telescope station, clouds got in the way of viewing Jupiter, causing gazers to shift focus to a nearby hotel sign.

At the bench building station, artist Roque Castro highlighted the process of his project, the culmination of an SCA initiative last school year by AGR alumni, now in middle school.

Castro showed attendees the benches in their current state, about 80% complete, and the process to get them to this point. He traced students’ hands to use as templates in his laser cutter to to decorate the bench.

“I loved STEM Night. I loved cup stacking because you can speed run with the cups,” said third grade student Liam Wester. Josue Villatoro added, “I loved STEM night. The thing I liked was the ozobots.” Brock Littles, a fourth grade student, said the paper airplane station was the best: “Making paper airplanes was my favorite because it was the first paper airplane I’ve ever made.”

Kindergartener Eva Hitt said, “I liked cups the best because you get to build with them and make different things.”

Emory Straub, a kindergartener, said, “I liked marbles. I like that the marbles are so round and can go super-fast.”

Ortman said he was so appreciative of the staff and others who volunteered to make the event possible: “We host a STEM Night every year, and look forward to building off this one to make next year even more amazing!”

Dulles Airport gets $20M for loading bridges

Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles has received a $20 million federal grant to replace its ground loading positions with 14 loading bridges on the Tier 2 Concourse.

The project connects directly to the Dulles Aerotrain and indirectly to the public Metrorail, according to a release this week from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.

Last year, Warner and Kaine negotiated opening of the Silver Line Extension of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, providing Metro service directly to the Northern Virginia airport.

The most recent funding for Dulles comes from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminals Program and was part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the senators said.

Norfolk International Airport also received a $5.4 million grant through the program to construct a people mover on the pedestrian bridge connecting the departures and arrivals terminal building.

Richmond International Airport got $4 million in the federal award to replace 21 passenger loading bridges.

Public hearing upcoming on FY24 schools budget

The Culpeper County School Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2024 budget for Culpeper County Public Schools at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 13 in the county administration Office, located at 302 N. Main St.

Parents and citizens are encouraged to provide input on their views of the educational needs and priorities of the school system.

Point-to-Point Races Saturday in Boston

The Rappahannock Hunt Club Annual Point-to-Point Race is at 10 a.m. this Saturday at The Hill, located at 13257 Durantes Curve in Boston, off of Sperryville Pike.

The first of seven races is at noon; there will be two races on the flat, four over timber fences and a pony race. The flat and timber races are run by professional jockeys hoping to run in the Gold Cup May 6. The pony races are run by the jockeys of tomorrow on ponies grouped by height into three divisions.

Attendees can dress up or come as they are, accounting for any potential weather. They can bring their own food and beverages or get food from Four Little Pigs Barbeque and Bowles Southern Fried.

Bring a chair, and friends, enjoy the mountain views, but please, no pets, other than registered service animals. Kids 12 years old and under are free. General Admission is $10 per person at the gate with an option to purchase premier tailgating parking. The inclement weather date is March 11. For more information, visit rappahannockhunt.com.

Student art show this weekend at Daniel Tech Center

The 19th Annual Culpeper County Public Schools Student Art Show is this weekend.

The public is invited to check out the creative works of local youth at this free show happening 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center. The show runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Locust Grove clinic full member of Virginia association

Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics announced Living Water Community Clinic in Locust Grove is now a full clinic member.

The designation for the Orange County nonprofit highlights its commitment to serving the sickest and most vulnerable people, and how the clinic meets best practice membership standards for nonprofit management and patient care, according to a VAFCC release Feb. 16.

Serving the counties of Orange, Culpeper and Spotsylvania, Living Water Community Clinic treats low-income patients without insurance or who are underinsured. Opened in May 2016, the free clinic provides primary medical care, counseling, medications, diagnostic tests and referrals to specialists for additional diagnostic tests.

It successfully added a dental clinic in May 2021.

“We are proud to become a full member of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics and know it will help us extend and strengthen our impact in our community,” said Debbie McInnis, Living Water Community Clinic executive director. Living Water Community Clinic is one of 60 free and charitable clinic members across the state working towards a healthier Virginia, funded by contributions from individuals, area businesses, area churches, organizations, and grants. Visit FreeClinicsCare.org to learn more.