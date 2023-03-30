Sorority scholarship expands to Culpeper

The Alpha Alpha Alpha Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Fredericksburg celebrated Finer Womanhood Month with a brunch March 25 that highlighted one of its core principles—scholarship.

Five young ladies received the 5 PearlZ Scholarship given annually to graduating seniors from Fredericksburg, Stafford, Caroline, Spotsylvania and King George. This year, thanks to Dr. Virginia Wright, 2nd Vice President of the Chapter and an Assistant Principal of Culpeper County High School, the young ladies of Culpeper County High School and Orange County High School are now also eligible to apply.

The chapter, in addition, awarded two young men scholarships honoring its core principle of Sisterhood. The young men are sons of Soros in the chapter.

Young Professionals networking mixer

A meaningful networking group of dedicated workforce members ranging in age from 18 to 40, Culpeper Young Professionals will host a networking mixer 5-7 p.m. tonight at War Craft Brewery. Bring some business cards to make connections.

Next month’s luncheon at Piedmont Steakhouse is already sold out.

Ribbon cutting: New K&M location

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday to celebrate the new location of K&M Lawn, Garden & Arborist Supplies, at 16299 Allied Way.

Join owner David Silverman for the occasion at the local business offering a variety of outdoor power equipment, service and repairs.

CTEC team excels at health competition

In its inaugural year, members of the Culpeper Technical Education Center Future Health Professionals (HOSA) chapter competed and excelled at the state leadership conference March 11 in Williamsburg.

Three CTEC teams participated in the Emergency Medical Technician category. In an almost sweep of the event, the Culpeper students brought home first and second place, with the third team finishing in the top 5.

The first-place team consisted of Eastern View High School seniors Jason Manne and Rebecca Castaneda-Reyes. The second-place team consisted of EV senior Charity Payne and Culpeper County High School senior Sara Dunphy. Also placing in the top five were EV seniors Lethzy Martinez-Rivera and Taylor Betanco. CTEC EMT Instructor Stephanie Corbin led the winning teams.

HOSA is a state and national organization for students interested in and preparing for health careers. There are more than 50 chapters in Virginia.

Any chapter with an EMT program could enter a maximum of three teams in the EMT competitive events category. The first round of competition took place in mid-February where students took a written test on basic EMT skills. The scores of the teams were averaged together. Only the top 10 teams advanced to the practical competition that was held at the state leadership conference.

The practical competition consisted of a realistic scenario in which students were required to assess and treat a simulated patient. Teams that advanced were announced after opening ceremonies of the state leadership conference March 10.

HOSA members from across the state took part in competitions in CPR, medical terminology, health lifestyles, medical spelling and job seeking skills. Winners of the competitive events have an opportunity to compete nationally this summer in Dallas, Texas at the National HOSA conference.

UVA Health community nonprofit grants

The regional community hospital system that includes medical centers at UVA Health Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William has issued an open call for community grant submissions for 2023. The deadline to apply is April 17.

Grant applications are open to non-profits serving UVA Health communities that align with the health system’s mission, vision and values. Grants will go to organizations that support the most vulnerable populations, strive to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion and address the pipeline for healthcare workforce development, according to a UVA Health release.

Areas of focus will be community-based programs addressing health inequities, social determinants of health and a documented community need along with improving health outcomes. Mental health/behavioral health along with substance use and chronic disease are other areas of focus. Grant amounts will begin at $2,500, with awards made in June.

Turn in grant applications at UVA Health, UVA Community Health Submission Manager—GRANTS (submittable.com). Questions? Contact UVACHCommunityEngagement@uvahealth.org.

Love for Immigrants exhibit opening

Love for Immigrants is pleased to announce an art exhibition, “Awakening: Transforming Experiences,” opening at 3 p.m. Saturday at Homme Gallery in Washington, D.C.

The show, closing April 8, aims to demonstrate how humanity can feel love and joy more fully as well as to expand all that they are, according to a release.

Artists for the in-person exhibit include Xenia Gray, Manju Sadarangani, Wole Ajagbe, Yeliz Gedik, Jessy DeSantis, Rama AlFarkh, Charles Jean-Pierre and Amber Robles-Gordon, with curator Salomé Cosmique.

Sponsors are The Russell Gives Foundation, Wegmans and Athari Group. Questions? Contact love4immigrants@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @love4immigrants.