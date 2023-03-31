Co-champs for CCPS Trivia Night at Old House

Culpeper County Public Schools Human Resources Department hosted a second Trivia Night for this school year on March 16 at Old House Vineyards.

Teams from across the school division battled it out for the ultimate bragging rights that come with the crown of CCPS Trivia Champs, according to a release from school division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Like the first trivia night in November, teams did not disappoint with their creative names, matching team shirts, and St. Patrick’s Day costumes. There was food from Green Ribbon, while Brandon Hamilton from Mixed Elements facilitated the trivia questions.

At the end of the regular rounds, three teams were tied for the lead. After a tie-breaker round, two teams remained at the top, so co-champions were crowned—the Lucky Charms from Eastern View High School and the Quizzly Bears, from Floyd T. Binns Middle School and one representative from EVHS.

Second Annual Easter Hop Fest in Elkwood

Bees & Trees Farm in Culpeper County is hosting a free event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. They will triple the number of candy-filled eggs they’re hiding, with separate hunts for kids ages 5 and younger, 6-8 and 9-12. Be sure the kids bring their Easter baskets.

The event will feature the Easter Bunny, food trucks, pony rides and free hard cider testing. The farm is at 18028 Carrico Mills Road.

‘My Fair Lady’ in Packard Campus Theater

March’s theme in the Packard Campus Theater of “From Broadway to Hollywood” ends tonight with a goodie. “My Fair Lady” (Warner Bros., 1964) screens at 7:30 p.m. in the art deco style movie house located inside the Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center, 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper.

George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion” made it to Broadway in 1914, and was filmed in 1938. Lerner & Lowe kept much of the dialogue of the original but added songs and gave the film a new name. The “My Fair Lady” musical premiered on Broadway in 1956 and made Julie Andrew a star. The film version starred Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn. Color, 170 minutes.

Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building is 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

No guns are allowed on the federal property. Moviegoers must pass through a security checkpoint, no large parcels or bags permitted, children 12 and younger must be with an adult. Seating is first come, first served.

FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) this week announced his support for the Federal Drug Administration’s authorization for over-the-counter sale of Narcan, a nasal spray drug that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose. Prior to the March 29 action, the lifesaving medication was available by prescription only.

“This announcement is welcome news for the communities in Virginia and across the country that have been torn apart by the opioid epidemic, including deaths from fentanyl,” Warner said in the statement. “As we continue pursuing a comprehensive range of solutions to tackle the opioid epidemic, I applaud the FDA for acting to put this lifesaving medication in the hands of more Americans — a move that is sure to fight overdose deaths and save lives.”

Easter Egg Hunt on Elkwood farm

Gobbler Hill Farm in Elkwood is hosting an egg hunt event for kids and adults from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Hippity Hop, the Easter Bunny has lost all his Easter Eggs! Look up high and low, where they lie who knows, and who will find the Golden Egg?

There will be vendors, a food truck and crafts for the kids. Dogs are welcome. All proceeds benefit Jeepin For Paws and The Jadiebug Tobster Foundation, local non-profits assisting companion animals.

Scrapbooking get-together in Sumerduck

The Sumerduck Ruritan Club is hosting a scrapbooking party 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday on site at 5335 Sumerduck Road.

Admission includes three meals, desserts, snacks, sodas, water and coffee. Supplies will be for sale at the party or bring your own.

‘Let’s Glow Crazy’ Adult Easter Egg Hunt

The Country Club of Culpeper is hosting an Easter egg hunt for adults from 7-10 p.m. tonight.

Search for eggs loaded with extraordinary prizes with music by DJ DreamChild, dancing, fun, beverages and light appetizers. Prospective members are welcome.

4-H Youth Benefit BBQ Dinner

Join the members of the Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock 4-H Clubs for a fun and tasty afternoon of homemade treats at an upcoming BBQ dinner from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 in the Brandy Station Fire Hall.

On the menu will be beef and pork barbecue, leg of lamb, buttered parsley potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, homemade desserts and beverages. Advance tickets only—$12 for adults, $5 for children ages 9 and under. All proceeds will benefit the CRM Farm Show. Purchase tickets from Andy Anderson at 540/547-2926 or from any 4-H member.

Culpeper County Republican Committee news

State Senate Candidate Mike Allers will hold a meet-and-greet from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Ledos Pizza in Warrenton.

Bluegrass with State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday in Warrenton with special guests Congressman Bob Good and Del. Mike Webert, R-Marshall.

A Reeves fundraiser will be held at 6 p.m. on April 5 on Reva Farm Lane in Culpeper County with special guest, Attorney General Jason Miyares.

The Culpeper County Republican Committee executive meeting will be held at 7 p.m., April 13 in the GOP headquarters on Main Street.

CCRC will host a candidates forum at 6:30 p.m. on April 27 in the American Legion Hall, 14222 Rixeyville Road in Culpeper. The forum is open to all Republicans running for local and state office. Candidates should confirm their participation with a note to chairwoman Lorraine Carter at lcculpepergop.com or call 540/827-7168, by April 14.