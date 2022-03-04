Culpeper-area community briefs for March 4, 2022

Grymes students collect 399 books for Little Free LibraryThrough a recent project of the Student Leadership Council Community Service Committee, families at Grymes Memorial School in Orange donated 399 books to keep their Little Free Library filled with great book choices for children in the community.

The Community Service Committee constructed Grymes Little Free Library in May of 2021 between the historic Orange train station and Robertson Fountain. Now, it has a great new selection of titles. The school thanks everyone who donated to the book drive.

Amazon expands scholarship program into CulpeperHigh school seniors in Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Fairfax and the City of Manassas who plan to pursue a STEM subject in college have until March 29 to apply for a InCommunities scholarship from Amazon Web Services.

A total of $100,000 in scholarships is open to students enrolling in courses such as electrical and electronic engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, biochemistry, software engineering and physics, according to a recent release from the data giant more recently eyeing Stevensburg for its next data center project.

InCommunities exists to make a positive impact through community-based programs, specifically in regions where Amazon Web Services builds and operates its global infrastructure, according to a company release in late January. The company has since submitted an application to rezone 243 acres of farmland along Route 3 in eastern Culpeper County for two data facilities.

Asked in December why the scholarship program was expanded to Culpeper, an Amazon Web Services spokesperson said: “Since we launched the first AWS data center in Virginia in 2006, we’ve continually looked for ways to invest in communities throughout the Commonwealth. We see this scholarship program as a great way to support the work that educators and families are already doing with the county’s young learners, and we’ve already seen the impact it has had on other parts of Virginia.

“We’re expanding the program into Culpeper County now because growing the reach of the AWS InCommunities Scholarship program has always been a core mission for our team. We’re excited to offer it to the county’s students for the first time this year.”

HITS Culpeper prize list released for 25th anniversary yearVisit HITS Culpeper at Commonwealth Park this season to celebrate the equestrian competition venue’s 25th anniversary.

Enjoy six weeks of USEF-Rated competition with classes for every level of rider, including USHJA National and Pony Hunter Derbies, and a top price of $20,000 at each event.

Whether it’s one week or all six, HITS Culpeper is excited for equestrian enthusiasts and the public to join us them at historic Commonwealth Park located along U.S. Route 522 south of Culpeper.

The season starts with the Commonwealth National April 20-24, Showday National July 6-10, Cavalier Classic July 13-17, Winston National Aug. 17-21, Constitution Classic Aug. 24-28 and the Culpeper Finals Sept. 28–Oct. 2

Commonwealth Park is settled on over 100 acres in beautiful Central Virginia, where old-school charm meets the modern show experience at HITS Culpeper, according to Saugerties, NY based HITS. With 500 spacious 12’ x 12’ permanent stalls, six competition rings, and ample lunging and riding areas, to beautiful tree-lined, shaded spaces for grazing, hand-walking or just enjoying the scenery,

Visit HITSShows.com and on social media for news and updates. HITS Culpeper offers RV Spots on-site, as well as a number of Lodging Partners close to both Commonwealth Park and Downtown Culpeper.

See HITS Culpeper Lodging Partners at the Accommodations Page and Out & About Page for nearby shopping, dining and excursions. For sponsorships, contact Chris Mayone in the Corporate Office at 845/246-8833.