Black Balloon Day to remember overdose deaths

Black Balloon Day will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the S.E.E. Recovery Center, located at 710 U.S. Avenue in Culpeper. The event is in memory of people lost to overdose.

Pictures and names of many children lost to overdose will be present at the event sponsored by Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. Refreshments will be provided and walk-ins are welcome.

Other March highlights at the Support, Encourage, Empower Recovery Center will include, “Speak Their Names,” embracing a child’s memory and erasing stigma surrounding substance use, at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Family Resource Day will be held on Thursday, March 30.

The S.E.E. Recovery Center offers an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery. Current hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays (10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning March 11) and 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Sundays. All services at the S.E.E. Recovery Center are free and open to everyone. See rrcsb.org/see_calendar for a full list of meetings and classes.

Upcoming School Division Events (March 6– March 17)

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

March 8: Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

March 9: Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

March 9: Culpeper Middle School Drama Performance, Forum and Cafeteria, 6-7 p.m.

March 9: Pyramid Choir Concert (PSES, FTBMS and EVHS), EVHS Auditorium, 6 p.m.

March 13: CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St., 5:15 p.m.

March 13: Regular School Board Meeting, public hearing and final approval of FY24 Budget, County Administration Office, 6 p.m.

March 14: Special Education Advisory Committee, CCHS Studio, 6:30 p.m., to attend virtually, contact kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org)

March 15: Virginia School Board Association Hot Topic Conference, Wythesville, All Day

March 15: Math 24 County Competition, FTBMS Gym, 6 p.m.

March 15: Kindergarten/Pre-K Registration Begins Online

March 16: CCSB Budget Presentation to Board of Supervisors, 4:30 p.m.

March 17: No School for Students-Staff Workday

School food drive kicks off Monday in Locust Grove

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank 12th Annual School Food Drive starts Monday at more than two dozen Charlottesville-area schools and in Locust Grove.

The collection drive runs March 6-24, boosting food supplies at the Food Bank during the spring when donations traditionally run low, according to a release. With pandemic SNAP benefits now ended, the Food Bank expects to see increased demand, the release stated.

The food collected provides meals for nearly 21,000 local individuals and families experiencing hunger who are served each month by the Food Bank, along with its 90 partners throughout the region, including soup kitchens, shelters, nonprofits and partner pantries.

Albemarle High School students Emily Warren and Lily Stendig are leading this year’s efforts in the schools, and they are looking to build on the success of last year’s drive, which collected 11,516 pounds of food, equal to 9,596 meals.

Participating schools: Greenbrier Elementary Jackson-Via Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Venable Elementary, Buford Middle, Charlottesville High, Albemarle High School, Charlottesville Waldorf School, Crozet Elementary School, Field School of Charlottesville, Free Union Country School, Hollymead Elementary School, Journey Middle School, Locust Grove Primary School, Locust Grove Elementary School, Greer Elementary School, Monticello High School, Murray Elementary School, Ninos and Nature, Peabody School, Renaissance School, Staunton Montessori School, St. Anne’s Belfield School, Stone-Robinson Elementary School, Stony Point Elementary School, Tandem Friends School and Charlottesville YMCA.

Road diet work starts Monday on 522 in Culpeper

Scheduled improvements for the Route 522 Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Improvement project will take place Monday-Friday starting March 10 in the Town of Culpeper.

A temporary detour will be set up daily for north bound traffic along a portion of Sperryville Pike/522. North bound traffic will be detoured onto Virginia Ave and Blossom Tree, according to a town release.

Truck traffic is encouraged to use an alternative route from North Main St., Eggbornsville Road and then onto Ira Hoffman lane.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to remain alert due to changing conditions within the detour as well as the work zone. Questions? Contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.

Scholarship opportunities for Culpeper, RappK students

Salem Education Foundation, Inc. is offering a variety of scholarships to graduating seniors from Culpeper County High School, Eastern View High School and Rappahannock High School.

Since forming in 1999, the Foundation awarded over $180,000 in scholarships.

This year’s applications are due March 31 and are available for pick up at the high schools or can be download from salemeducation.org. Scholarships available are:

The William and Mary Strother Alphin Educational Scholarship is available to a graduating Culpeper County Public School senior pursuing a career in Education: $2,000

The Gallo Criminal Justice Scholarship is available to a graduating Culpeper County senior who wishes to study criminal justice: $2,025

The “Big” Kenny Alphin Music Scholarship is available to graduating seniors from Culpeper County Public Schools who are seeking a major in the field of music: $2,000

The Bill Kyle Memorial Scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who has demonstrated a commitment to community service: $2,000

The Ian and Mary Lou Phillips Scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who has demonstrated a commitment to community service: $2,000

The Carol Simms-Mustian Education Scholarship is available to a senior from Culpeper County Public Schools pursuing a degree in Elementary Education. Scholarship: $2,319

The Thornhill Family Scholarship is available to Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service: $2,700

The Phillips-Yancey-Southard Scholarship is available to Culpeper or Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated true perseverance and determination when faced with unfair challenges and obstacles: $2,000

The Paul Kite Yancey, Katie Baron Yancey, and Mary Lou Yancey Phillips Phoenix Scholarship is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who demonstrates a financial need, in which attending college would cause significant financial hardship: $3,500

Local students currently enrolled in college can apply for the Phoenix Scholarship, one of three $5,011 awards. Eligible college students are permanent residents of Culpeper or Rappahannock, have completed at least one year toward their degree, and are in clear need of financial assistance to continue their course of study leading to the completion of their degree or professional certification. Submit applications by July 1. Recipients will be notified directly if they have been chosen to receive this scholarship.