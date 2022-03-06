Culpeper-area community briefs for March 6, 2022

Battlefield history tour at Cedar MountainJoin a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield historian 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12 for a guided walking tour of the Civil War battlefield in Culpeper County.

Learn about the August 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded.

A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated as the untouched site owned by American Battlefield Trust and its partners. Cedar Mountain, along with battle ground in Brandy Station, are slated to become part of a new Battlefields State Park.

Parking at Cedar Mountain is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Rd. off of U.S. 15 South in Rapidan. info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

Culpeper schools’ upcoming eventsMarch 9–School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

March 10–Pyramid l Choir Concert at Eastern View High School, Auditorium, 6 p.m.

March 11–A.G. Richardson Elementary School Adapted PE Night for CCPS Elementary and Middle School students with autism and/or other disabilities, Gym, 6–7:30 p.m.

March 14–CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5 p.m.

March 14–CCSB Public Hearing on FY23 Budget, County Administration, 5:30 p.m.

March 14–CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda if needed) – includes Final Approval of FY23 Budget, County Administration Office, 6 p.m.

March 15–CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8 a.m.

March 17–CCSB Presents FY23 Budget to BOS, County Administration Office, 4:30 p.m.

March 17–Eastern View High School Improv and Sketch Comedy Show, Forum, 6 p.m.

Culpeper local government meetings The county board of supervisors Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St., followed by the Rules Committee. See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the county administration building. Agenda and documents at town of Culpeper Boarddocs. Watch at culpepermedia.org/live-stream.

Pen to Paper 2022 Anthology submission deadline The deadline is March 31 for Windmore members to enter submissions for the 2022 Pen to Paper Anthology.

Stories, poetry, and artwork are being collected for the next volume of the Windmore writing group’s collection. Enter submissions at Pen-to-Paper@windmorefoundation.org.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the publishing and editing of this book. Interested in helping with illustrations? Email contact information to the above address.

Culpeper astronomy club meets MondaysThis star-gazing group meets 6:30-7:45 p.m. every fourth Monday of the month at Culpeper County Library. The club is open to all ages.

Come learn about the universe and get the chance to see it through a telescope outside the library from 8-9 p.m.

Lifeguard certification trainingPowell Wellness Center will hold a shallow water lifeguard certification training course from 4-7 p.m. on March 10 (prerequisite session) and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on March 12 & 13.

This training provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to five-feet and includes First Aid, CPR & AED. Participants should be 16 years of age or older. The course fee of $50 includes the certification exam fee.

See powellwellnesscenter.org for prerequisites for course participation.

Questions? Contact aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.

Scholarships for area graduating high school seniorsThe Salem Education Foundation, Inc. is offering a variety of scholarships to graduating seniors from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.

The foundation, established in 1999, has given out $170,719 since its inception. This year’s scholarship applications are due April 8 and are available for pick up at local high schools.

The following scholarships are available:

The William and Mary Strother Alphin Educational Scholarship—$2,000— is available to a graduating Culpeper County Public School senior pursuing a career in Education.

The Gallo Criminal Justice Scholarship—$2,025—is available to a graduating Culpeper County senior who wishes to study criminal justice.

The “Big” Kenny Alphin Music Scholarship—$2,000—is available to graduating seniors from Culpeper County Public Schools who are seeking a major in the field of music.

The Bill Kyle Memorial Scholarship—$2,000—is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who has demonstrated a commitment to community service.

The Ian and Mary Lou Phillips Scholarship—$2,000—is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who has demonstrated a commitment to community service.

The Carol Simms-Mustian Education Scholarship—$2,319—is available to a senior from Culpeper County Public Schools pursuing a degree in Elementary Education.

The Thornhill Family Scholarship—$2,700—is available to Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated a commitment to community service.

The Phillips-Yancey-Southard Scholarship—$2,000—is available to Rappahannock County High School seniors who have demonstrated true perseverance and determination when faced with unfair challenges and obstacles.

The Paul Kite Yancey, Katie Baron Yancey, and Mary Lou Yancey Phillips Phoenix Scholarship—$3,500—is available to a high school senior from Culpeper or Rappahannock County who demonstrates a financial need, in which attending college would cause a significant financial hardship.