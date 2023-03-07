GW Carver alumni association scholarship deadline

The deadline is March 31 for local high school seniors to apply for a scholarship from the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association.

Scholarships are $500 for students pursuing further technical or trade school education, or $1,000 for students who plan to attend a four-year college. Scholarship applications are available at high school guidance offices in Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock, at the Culpeper County Library, and at gwcrhsaa.org. Questions? Contact 540/270-0789.

The historic high school in Culpeper County is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. It opened in 1948 to educate African-American students from the four counties until full integration of schools in Culpeper, in 1968.

Needs of the Week: pasta, canned salmon, beans

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are pasta, pasta sauce, breakfast bars, Hamburger Helper, dried beans, canned salmon and boxed meals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Germanna Community Conversations:

Rabbi Knopf

Rabbi Michael Knopf keeps the ‘Community Conversations’ going as speaker at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on the topic of, “Antisemitism in Virginia and the Nation,” through the Germanna Community College ongoing virtual series.

Antisemitic rhetoric is on the rise in the United States, according to a college release. Join in conversation with Knopf, Rabbi at Temple Beth-El in Richmond, to address the impact of antisemitism on the Jewish community in Virginia and what actions to take to combat its spread.

RRCS board meeting, community reception in Warrenton

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 14 in Fauquier County at The PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Dr., Suite 301 in Warrenton.

There will be a Community Reception at 3 p.m., where agency leadership will be on hand to discuss services and answer questions, followed by the Board Meeting at 4 p.m.

Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Tammy Keaton at 540/825-3100, Ext. 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Culpeper County BOS meets today, tonight

The regular March meetings of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will be held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. today in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs and watch the meeting live from home at culpepermedia.org/live-stream

Adult Spelling Bee registration open

at library

The Adult Spelling Bee is back on, happening at 6 p.m. April 13 at Culpeper Public Library.

“Do you have the mettle to seize Culpeper’s Best Speller crown? Does your vernacular dazzle? Join us for this friendly competition of words to find out!” according to an event announcement.

Prizes award to lucky winners. Adults seeking to be in the spelling bee register by April 10 at 540/825-8691 and CCLVAadultspellingbee.eventbrite.com. Sponsored by Friends of the Library and La Bee da Loca.

What’s Up! CCPS relaunches digital events newsletter

Culpeper County Public Schools is pleased to announce the return of its special events newsletter, “What’s Up!–Activities and Events for Kids.”

This monthly publication publicizes Culpeper County organizations and businesses offering youth-oriented activities and events.

Submissions through the Student Services Department should be 100-200 words. Listings are due before the 15th of each month for publication in the monthly issue on the first Friday.

Email submissions to whatsup@ccpsweb.org, with name/company/organization and contact information with the request to publish. A link to What’s Up is at culpeperschools.org at the bottom under Community Links.