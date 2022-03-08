Culpeper-area community briefs for March 8, 2022

Market season starts May 7The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market is currently accepting applications for the 2022 market season.

The market runs 7:30 a.m. to noon for the new season starting Saturday, May 7 through Oct. 29 from 7:30 am new this year in the West Culpeper Street parking lot.

The application is due by noon on March 15 at noon at Culpeper Renaissance Inc. office, 127 W Davis St.

Contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or 540/825-4416 for an application and further market information.

Virtual Story Time and teen programsLog onto the Culpeper County Library YouTube channel or on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. today for Virtual Story Time and at the same time and place on March 15.

Hey, teens? Love to read? Earn volunteer hours by reading and reviewing library books. See cclva.org or ask at the circulation desk. Also, click on Teen-Virtual Programs for details on a Teen Virtual Art Gallery for grades 6-12.

Downtown parking lot closing this week for pavingThe Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform an asphalt mill & overlay operation daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today, March 8 through March 10 in the East Culpeper Street parking lot, weather permitting.

Improvements will consist of milling the existing asphalt followed by placement of new asphalt. Vehicles will not be able to park in the lot until all work is complete, signs will be posted.

A safety work zone will require a temporary flagging operation on E. Culpeper St. Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.

Downtown Restaurant Week through March 13Started by local restaurateurs in 2009, the event encourages diners to break out of typical work-week patterns and share a meal with family and friends at 10 different independently owned Culpeper Downtown restaurants.

With specially priced menu options—$35 per person for a three-course dinner—it’s a great excuse to revisit old favorites or something new. Call your favorite or perhaps a new downtown restaurant for days and hours of operation and to make a reservation today.

Offering dine-in and carry-out are Jackleg, Natraj Indian Cuisine, The Pier and Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar. Offering dine-in are Flavor on Main, Grass Rootes, It’s About Thyme, Piedmont Steakhouse, Pinto Thai and Uncle Elder’s BBQ.

Need of the Week: soups, beef stew and crackersThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are soups (Chunky, Ramen, tomato and vegetable), beef stew, saltine crackers with individual sleeves and snack packages of cheese crackers with peanut butter and crackers with cheese. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

STEM Workshop: Women’s History MonthThe National African American History & Culture Museum is celebrating strong females.

Tonight at 6 p.m., the Women’s History Month program is, “Inside the Mind of Margaret Collins, ‘The Termite Lady.’”

During this free virtual workshop, participants will use the research notebook of Collins to examine termites’ ecological relationships both inside and outside of their bodies.

Known as the ‘Termite Lady,’ Collins received her doctorate in entomology and was the first African American woman entomologist.

During her career, she traveled the globe to study termites, identified a new species of termite and served as an instructor and researcher at multiple organizations in Washington, D.C. Through all her research and travel, she remained committed to the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s.