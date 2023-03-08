Go gaga for Friday Teen Time

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation invites the public to try a new sport at the Culpeper County Fieldhouse. This program will be a drop in 5-7 p.m. this Friday, March 10 for teens 13-16.

Youth will use half of the gym for gaga ball and open the other half for teen basketball.

What is gaga ball? This is quicker version of dodgeball played in a gaga ball pit which is a hexagonal/octagonal blow up arena! Participants use an open hand to hit the ball towards other opponents to attempt to strike them from the waist down.

Participants can just show up and pay a drop in fee or scan their membership card. Participants may be asked to verify their age for safety reasons.

Silver Club for active seniors at library

Ages 55+ are invited to join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s largest and most entertaining program-the Silver Club.

From 10-2 every Wednesday, join fellow active seniors at a weekly meeting at the library. Enjoy a potluck covered-dish lunch and participate in activities like bingo, speakers, holiday parties, crafts and other activities geared towards fun-loving seniors. For many seniors this program provides an environment where lasting friendships are created.

Open call: Something

Indie the Water in VA Beach

Organizers of a music, culture and lifestyle festival are seeking Virginia musicians of all genres to showcase at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The free, three-day event, April 28-30, Something Indie Water, is presented by theMSQshop, a Richmond-based creative agency. The festival is in partnership with Virginia Beach-based Aspire To Inspire Music Group to be held at FFX Theatre, 206 16th St.

“We’re thrilled that Pharrell Williams continues to bring acclaimed national artists to Virginia,” festival director Will Keck said in a release. “We want to show our support and use this opportunity to showcase independent artists from across the Commonwealth.”

The music festival will feature a daily fashion marketplace, local vendors, bar and refreshments. Slight Since and VA Natural Gas, fashion brand sponsor, will sponsor a brunch event Sunday. Organizers are rolling out a call for entries from Virginia-based independent bands, DJs and musicians to be featured at the festival. Interested artists, vendors, sponsors and volunteers should connect online at theMSQshop.com/event.

REC Board of Directors nominations

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s 2023 Director Elections nomination process officially opened March 1, according to a company release.

Director Elections will be conducted this year in the following three regions:

REGION IV — Portions of Culpeper and Orange counties.

Currently represented by Sanford Reaves Jr.

REGION V — Spotsylvania County.

Currently represented by Randy Thomas.

Region IX — Portions of Essex, King and Queen, and King William counties.

Currently represented by Eugene L. Campbell Jr.

To obtain the candidate nomination packet, visit myrec.coop/directorelections, email directorelections@myrec.coop or call 540-891-5889.

REC members seeking to become a candidate must reside in the region to which they wish to be elected, meet director qualifications and complete the nomination process.

REC Bylaws require member-owner who seeks election to the Board submit a nomination petition signed by at least 25 REC member-owners.

The nomination process must be completed no later than 5 p.m. on April 28. Director elections will take place on Aug. 9 at REC’s Annual Meeting. No nominations can be accepted at the Annual Meeting, the release stated.

Newsweek: UVA Medical Center No. 1 Hospital

University of Virginia Medical Center based is Charlottesville has been ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia and in the top 50 hospitals in the U.S. in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2023,” according to a hospital release.

The magazine rates UVA as the No. 42 hospital in the U.S. and among the top 250 hospitals in the world in this year’s guide.

“Among the hallmarks of great hospitals, however, are not just first-class care, first-class research and first-class innovation. The very best institutions also share another quality: consistency,” wrote Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief, in her introduction to this year’s guide.

K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, said the rankings reflect the health system’s continuous efforts to enhance patient care.

“Our entire team at UVA Health is committed to transforming health and inspiring hope for the patients we serve not just across Virginia but across the U.S. and beyond,” he said. “I am so proud to see their incredible work recognized.”

Newsweek’s ratings criteria include recommendations from more than 80,000 medical experts in 28 countries with results from patient-experience surveys.

“Everyone on our team puts patients at the center of all we do,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, UVA Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “I am inspired every day by their commitment to serve our patients and provide high-quality, compassionate care.”