Culpeper-area community briefs for March 9, 2022

Stage Alive! Concert at CCHS features female trioAmerica’s Sweethearts, a powerhouse female vocal trio, are bringing back the tight-knit harmonies of famous groups like The Andrews Sisters in a live concert taking place at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, March 12 in the auditorium at Culpeper County High School.

Performing the swinging sounds of female close-harmony groups like The Andrews Sisters, America’s Sweethearts are an old-fashioned slice of nostalgia, according to a concert release. The ladies have toured the U.S. extensively, performing their show for thousands. Vintage tunes like Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Straighten Up and Fly Right, and more will transport audiences back to the days of the USO, swing dancing, and jazz bands.

Limited tickets at the door will be available for $25/adults and $10/students. Doors open at 7 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. Parking is free.

Face masks are optional while on school property, however, Stage Alive strongly recommends patrons act prudently and exercise caution while attending the concert. Call 540/972-7117 or stagealive.org.

Culpeper County Planning Commission meetsThe Capital Planning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today in the School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201.

Lenten confessionals start today “The Light is ON” confessions begin in the Diocese of Arlington today, March 9 for the first full week of the Lenten season.

The initiative is a partnership with the Archdiocese of Washington to promote the Sacrament of Reconciliation by offering it on an increased basis during Lent.

Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., from March 9-April 6, all 70 parishes in the Diocese of Arlington, including Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper and St. Isidore the Farmer in Orange, will be open for quiet prayer and confession.

“For those who express their sorrow and desire to begin anew, there is no sin greater than God’s mercy. During this sacred Season of Lent, I encourage all Catholics in the Diocese of Arlington, especially those who have fallen away from the practice of the faith, to experience the Lord’s forgiveness in the Sacrament of Reconciliation. In doing so, your sins will be forgiven, and you will know the peace only the Lord can give,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington, in a statement. “It is grace that will allow you to respond to the Lenten call: ‘Turn away from sin and be faithful to the Gospel.’”

“The Light is ON” confessions have been taking place in the Diocese of Arlington for the past 14 years. thelightison.org.

Walk for Hope planning meetingThe Living the Dream Foundation for suicide prevention and substance abuse and depression awareness will meet at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, March 10 in the meeting room at Culpeper Holiday Inn Express.

Join them for a light dinner and for final plans for the Annual 5K and Walk for Hope taking place 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2 in Yowell Meadow Park. Pre-register at EventBrite in support of those affected by depression, substance abuse and suicide.

At the upcoming 5K, there will be a quilt raffle, tshirts, music, face painting, community coalitions, food and water and a limited edition face mask for the first 150 registered. All proceeds will be used for awareness, youth scholarships and support for survivors.

In Connected: A Pyramid ConcertThe choirs from Pearl Sample Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle and Eastern View High schools will perform, ‘In Connected: A Pyramid Concert,’ at 6 p.m. this Thursday, March 10 in the EVHS Auditorium. Admission is free.

Come out to celebrate ‘Music in our Schools Month’ and hear some great music.

Transportation training breakRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate this Friday, March 11 due to Employee In-Service Training.

Revolutionary Women on ZoomA virtual Women’s History Month Lecture will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10 on Zoom or Facebook in this special program hosted by James Monroe Museum & Memorial Library.

Dr. Carol Berkin will speak on participation of women in the protests of the 1760s and 70s and their home front experiences after independence was declared. This lecture examines women’s critical roles as propagandists, spies, saboteurs, and messengers, and even soldiers during the war.

Lastly, it explores the important changes in gender ideology after the war. Contact lcrawfor@umw.edu to pre-register or see James Monroe Museum & Memorial Library on Facebook.

Locust Grove Hardware is now U-Haul dealerU-Haul Company of Virginia, Inc. is pleased to announce that Locust Grove Hardware signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the community in eastern Orange County.

Locust Grove Hardware at 4408 Germanna Hwy. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership, according to a release.